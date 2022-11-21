Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Extended Gas Tax Holiday, Pandemic Pay on Lawmakers' Agenda
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state legislators will return to the Capitol on Monday to consider extending the soon-to-expire gas tax holiday and increase funding for state pandemic payments to essential workers, as well as vote on several other initiatives aimed at helping residents cope with rising costs. Democratic...
US News and World Report
Psychiatrist Gets More Prison Time for Assaulting Patient
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported.
