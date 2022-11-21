ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Washington Park building in flames Monday morning

By Reggie Lee, Nic Lopez
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A fire destroyed a house in Washington Park on Monday morning.

According to reports, firefighters responded to Portland Place around 4:00 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez caught footage of flames consuming the building.

Fighting a fire in sub-freezing temperatures can be twice as dangerous for firefighters. State Park, Midway, and Cahokia fire crews were called in to assist.

It’s not yet known if the house was vacant or if someone lives there. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

