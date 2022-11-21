Read full article on original website
Related
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
MSNBC
Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview
The Supreme Court allowing Trump’s elusive tax returns to be turned over to Congress. Trump lashing out, slamming the Supreme Court for the decision writing “Shame on them!”. It comes as The New York Times reports the Department of Justice is seeking to question Mike Pence in its January 6th criminal investigation. The Times reporting Pence is open to considering the request. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and “The Guardian” reporter Hugo Lowell join “The Beat.”Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump thought SCOTUS justices would be like Judge Cannon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, paving the way for their possible disclosure to the lawmakers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’
The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes today’s legal developments involving former President Donald Trump including the Supreme Court denying an appeal of his and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appearing to be on the verge of overturning the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 23, 2022.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
‘F---ing nightmare’: Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
MSNBC
Trump dealt blow in tax records case
After years of legal fights, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of Trump’s tax records to House Democrats. Meantime, a federal appeals court signals it’s likely to end the special master review of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham testifies before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 election.Nov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Donald Trump had such a terrible day in the courts
Donald Trump has received quite a bit of legal news lately, and none of it is good. It was less than a week ago, for example, that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations into the Republican’s alleged misconduct. It coincides with a separate criminal probe in Georgia, and reports of prosecutorial interest in Trump’s hush-money scandal in New York.
MSNBC
NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack
The Highest-Yield Savings Accounts With No Penalties For Seniors. Virginia Approves Powerful Pain Reliever: 'You Only Need 1'. Doctor: If You Suffer from Nail Fungus. Try This Immediately. TheWalletGuru.com /. Born Before 1965? Claim These 19 Senior Rebates.
MSNBC
Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’
President Biden is calling on Congress to reinstate the ban on military-style guns, following a string of major mass shootings in the U.S., including recent tragedies in Virginia and Colorado. Former Representative Donna Edwards (D), NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, Editor-at-large at The Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Chris Jansing to discuss. “Even though this is a lost cause for the Biden administration and for gun control advocates, I think that this is a lost cause worth pursuing,” says Edwards. “Otherwise, the world is going to look at the United States and wonder, why are we so indifferent, why are we numbed, why are we unable to do the kinds of things that virtually every other civilized country on the planet has done?” Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Veteran GOP Strategist: Herschel Walker running for Senate 'was a ridiculous idea'
Veteran Republican strategist Stuart Stevens joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss the Georgia Senate runoff amid new reporting calling into question Herschel Walker's residency.Nov. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game
Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
MSNBC
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
MSNBC
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’
Democratic lawmakers in Washington are weighing a new push to pass legislation that would protect hundreds of thousands known as Dreamers. Greisa Martínez Rosas, Executive Director of United We Dream, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “The attack on DACA by politicians, the inaction on millions of lives of undocumented people is not a coincidence. It is a plan to ensure that undocumented people remain out of democracy and out of the ability to have rights in this country,” says Rosas. “So our message to Democrats, our message to Republicans is get it done.” Nov. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.23.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * As Arizona’s attorney general race heads to an automatic recount, the Republican nominee, Abe Hamadeh, filed suit yesterday to challenge the preliminary results. * Election officials in Alaska are expected to finalize the state’s results tonight after taking...
MSNBC
U.S. reaches 600+ mass shootings for third year in a row
President of Brady United Against Gun Violence Kris Brown, former Congressman David Jolly, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the second high profile mass shooting in three days as the country reaches over 600 mass shootings so far this yearNov. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
The anti-abortion movement overturned Roe — and only reduced abortions by 6%
The end of Roe v. Wade has created a steady stream of horror stories in conservative states: preteen rape survivors who have to flee across state lines; women with wanted but totally unviable pregnancies who have to do the same; people whose pregnancies threaten to kill them but can’t get care until they are on the brink of death. The list goes on and on.
Comments / 0