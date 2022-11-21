*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am not the cleanest person in the world by any means, but my house is nowhere near filthy. I would say I’m the type to have a bit of clutter here and there but no actual filth, dirt, scum, etc., will be found if you were to look for it. When I was younger things were different. I used to be a total slob and would pay a cleaning service to come in every other month and deep clean my kitchen and bathrooms for me because I just hate doing it. Then, when I got even older, I saw the gradual growth of my friend Thea’s disgusting house hoard and vowed to be even cleaner.

2 DAYS AGO