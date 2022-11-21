We all know the kind of figures that World Cup 2022 stars rake in… but how much is Gareth Southgate paid?

After Sam Allardyce left the Three Lions hot seat following just one match in charge, the England job went to Southgate in 2016, initially on an interim basis, with the former defender stepping up from the under-21 set-up. In that time, the Three Lions have enjoyed their joint-best World Cup performance since 1966 before a first major final in the European Championship.

Southgate originally signed a four-year contract when he began this journey but most recently tied down terms to keep him in the post as England manager until December 2024.

World Cup 2022: How much is Gareth Southgate paid?

England boss Gareth Southgate is thought to be the second-highest earning head coach at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports , Southgate takes home £4,990,000 a year as England manager, making him the second-highest-paid head coach at World Cup 2022 . A salary of just under £5 million was around £2m more than Sam Allardyce was paid .

At the time, Big Sam had the biggest salary in international football, dwarfing the likes of Fatih Terim of Turkey and Tite, who's still on the list with his Brazil job. But now, the best-paid manager on the scene is Hansi Flick of Germany.

Former treble-winning Bayern coach Flick takes home around £5.6m a year for his work Die Mannschaft .

Hansi Flick is the best-paid coach in international football (Image credit: PA Images)

In comparison to the likes of Southgate and Flick, however, Rob Page finds himself towards the bottom of the list.

The Wales manager was in charge of Northampton Town when the Dragons competed at Euro 2016: six years later, he's in the hot seat for his nation and earning a reported £328,000 as the head coach.

Didier Deschamps, Tite and Louis van Gaal all make up the rest of the top five earning coaches at World Cup 2022, with Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri the lowest-ranked by salary, taking home around £112,000.