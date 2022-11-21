Read full article on original website
1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey
1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
This Medieval Warrior Died During The Battle Of Visby — And Scientists Just Recreated His Wound In All Its Gory Glory
Researchers hypothesized that the man was likely struck by an ax — and other weapons — during the 1361 Battle of Visby. In 1361, some 2,000 Swedish peasants faced off against 2,500 Danish soldiers in the Battle of Visby. Around 1,800 of the peasants were massacred and a recent study of their remains has revealed that one soldier seemingly perished in an especially gruesome fashion. According to a facial reconstruction, he appeared to have been struck in the face with an ax.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland
The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
The medieval Battle of Visby left behind a mass grave of children and elderly soldiers still wearing their chainmail
A victim of the invasion of Visby in 1361 still in his chainmailPhoto byWolfgang Sauber; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Battle of Visby which was fought in 1361 is associated with mass graves.
Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity
The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Man creates water-powered car but dies mysteriously afterwards
Imagine being silenced for developing something that would change the course of humanity as we know it. This was probably the reality of this one man. Who murdered the man who developed a car that runs on water? In 1996, one gallon of water may take Stanley Allen Meyer's invention 180 kilometers. People came from all over the nation to see the car in operation because they believed that his innovation had the potential to transform the world. However, that's when everything started to go south. On March 21, 1998, Stanley was given some cranberry juice when he and his brother were dining out with two prospective foreign investors.
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world
Credit: Michael Coghlan from Adelaide, Australia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.
Archaeologists Hunting For Cleopatra's Tomb Uncover a "Geometric Miracle" Tunnel
Underneath a temple in the ancient ruined city of Taposiris Magna on the Egyptian coast, archaeologists have uncovered a vast, spectacular tunnel that experts are referring to as a "geometric miracle". During ongoing excavations and exploration of the temple, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican...
Medieval fighter may have died with an ax 'stuck in his face,' reconstruction shows
A facial reconstruction of a medieval skull reveals that the battle victim may have been struck a fatal blow by an ax.
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
Mystery Upright Viking Swords at 1,200-Year-Old Burial Site Unearthed
An archaeologist told Newsweek about the ancient weapons that were discovered during an excavation in central Sweden to make way for a new highway.
