Chicago, IL

East Garfield Park crash: IDOT truck hit while trying to stop stolen car from driving away

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

An Illinois Department of Transportation truck was hit by a car early Monday morning, while trying to block traffic so another car, stolen by thieves, could not escape, Illinois State Police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Independence Boulevard at West Congress Parkway, near the Eisenhower Expressway, or Interstate 290, in East Garfield Park.

It all began when the stolen Kia hit another car, Illinois State Police said.

The IDOT truck blocked the lanes, waiting for police to arrive, when it was hit by the female driver of a Chevy Equinox, ISP said.

No one was seriously hurt, and the thieves ran away, according to police.

