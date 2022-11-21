In a first official confirmation that the Taliban has resorted to strict implementation of Islamic law, the Supreme Court said that nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home.The Taliban, when they took over Afghanistan last year in August, had promised to be more moderate and show leniency toward women and minority rights.However, a Supreme Court official, Abdul Rahim Rashid, said on Sunday that 10 men and nine women were lashed 39 times each in Taloqan city in northeastern Takhar province, on 11 November. .The lashings for their “crimes” took place on...

