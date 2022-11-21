Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
FCI’s MT100 multipoint flow meters improve boiler air-gas combustion efficiency to reduce fuel costs
Oil and gas refinery and other process engineers will find the MT100 series multipoint mass flow meter from Fluid Components International (FCI) provides the accurate air/gas flow measurements needed to optimize boiler performance in order to reduce expensive fuel gas consumption costs and polluting greenhouse waste gases. To operate a...
globalspec.com
Smiths Custom Grid Array reduces size, weight and cost of medical equipment
Modern medical suites and operating rooms are increasingly being equipped with complex diagnostic and monitoring devices and operating instruments such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, x-ray imagers, computed tomography (CT) scanners and electrosurgical/endoscopic tools. This equipment may require numerous cables that provide power, signal, data, video and voice communications. To ensure safe and error-free operation, coaxial cables are often used to provide shielding to reduce electromagnetic interference and extraneous noise to and from nearby equipment.
globalspec.com
A modular molten-salt reactor system
U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.
globalspec.com
Canada readies for 4 million 5G users
In a consumer survey from Ericsson, the market for 5G in Canada is set to explode in the next 12 to 15 months with more than four million smartphone users upgrading to 5G services. Although Canada has had 5G network services available sine 2020, the user base has grown sixfold...
globalspec.com
Video: HyperloopTT to become a publicly traded hyperloop vendor
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) plans to become a publicly listed company after forming an agreement with special purpose acquisition company Forest Road Acquisition Corp. The company claims it will be the first publicly traded hyperloop only focused vendor. HyperloopTT is focused on developing a suite of hyperloop technologies for next...
globalspec.com
Sony Semiconductor launches cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT solution
Cellular chipset vendor Sony Semiconductor Israel has introduced what it claims is the world’s first LTE-M/NB-IoT solution that combines LPWA communication protocols and satellite connectivity in a single chipset. Called the ALT1350, the chipset is designed to enable internet of things (IoT) power issues by reducing consumption by 80%...
globalspec.com
Temperature measurement at its best: The new M-THERMO3 16
IPETRONIK has introduced the M-THERMO3 16 as their latest temperature measurement device. As the first module of a new device generation, it sets standards in modular measuring technology. The 16 channels with freely selectable thermocouple types and a high-resolution 24-bit analog to digital converter offer maximum precision and flexibility. Thanks to its extremely fast boot time — 0.8 seconds from switching-on to measuring — the data can be recorded without waiting. The M-THERMO3 16 is highly compact and rugged, and its new wireless magnetic connection technology saves time during set-up and provides a highly safe data connection.
globalspec.com
Nvidia, Lockheed Martin to build global weather digital twin for NOAA
To monitor current global environmental conditions, Lockheed Martin will collaborate with Nvidia to build an artificial intelligence (AI) digital twin of current global weather conditions for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The digital twin will also monitor for extreme weather events. The companies will demonstrate one of the...
globalspec.com
Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) ink new agreement with Positronic
Heilind Electronics, a premier global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its global connector portfolio with the addition of Positronic, an Amphenol company. The distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. Positronic product lines apply to a variety of industries worldwide including military, aerospace, telecommunications, medical, industrial and test equipment among others.
globalspec.com
Robotic gripper developed for hazardous liquid cleanup
A soft robotic gripper capable of handling and manipulating individual droplets of liquid has been developed by a team of researchers from North Carolina State University. The lightweight robotic grippers — composed of adhesive tape and nylon fibers and powered by electrically activated artificial muscles — was treated with a super-omniphobic coating that resists most liquid types even in dynamic environments where the liquid is moving or tilting.
globalspec.com
Optimizing installation space and performance with thread-tapping screws
When it comes to fastening lightweight metals, as well as a fastening needing to be reliable, the focus is on optimizing installation space and on performance and cost optimization. Against this background a crucial point is the load-bearing capacity of the fastening. It is precisely for such applications that Arnold...
globalspec.com
Impact of next-generation satellite technologies next hot topic at Rohde & Schwarz Satellite Industry Days
After the successful parts 1 and 2 of the Rohde & Schwarz Satellite Industry Day series, part 3 will take place on December 13, 2022, at 15:00 CET. The virtual session includes a panel of industry experts focused on the impact of next-generation satellite technologies. Participants can meet in virtual reality with industry partners and leading experts at the event.
globalspec.com
Amazon's new robot automates tasks in the warehouse
Retail giant Amazon has announced the debut of its new warehouse robotic system that detects, selects and handles individual products in inventory, automating fulfillment tasks. The Sparrow bot uses artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to recognize and handle millions of items of all shapes and sizes within the warehouse...
globalspec.com
System helps solar panels keep their cool
Researchers in Spain dug deep to design a cooling system for solar panels. An underground, single-phase, closed-loop heat exchanger circuit acts as a natural heat sink and prevents overheating of photovoltaic components. Installed in a borehole at a depth of 15.5, the water-filled, 18 mm diameter single U-shaped copper tube...
Comments / 0