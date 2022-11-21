Read full article on original website
Breaking: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a fire at 9 Samoset Road shortly after 11:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was engulfed a detached garage. Mutual aid from Eastham. Brewster and Chatham was called to the scene. No injuries were reported. CWN will bring you further details as we get them. The post Breaking: Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters from Brewster and Orleans responded to a brush fire around 5:30 PM Thursday. The fire broke out in the cranberry bogs off Point of Rocks Road near Pilgrim Pines Road. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available. The post Firefighters battle brush fire in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Hospital, State Agencies Get Federal COVID Money
HYANNIS – Reimbursements from the federal government for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic were recently provided to Cape Cod Hospital along with several Massachusetts agencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering about $6.7 million in COVID testing purchases made by Cape Cod Hospital from June 2020 through September 2021. The grant will cover […] The post Cape Cod Hospital, State Agencies Get Federal COVID Money appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is supporting local food pantries for Giving Tuesday. Ten pantries from Falmouth to Provincetown will receive $1,000 each. Bank officials said many community members are experiencing worsening food security as record inflation rates continue to grip the economy. “With inflationary pressures and the worsening housing crisis, the […] The post Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries appeared first on CapeCod.com.
UPDATE: Thanksgiving Football Games Under Way On Cape
HYANNIS – Local high school football games are under way on this Thanksgiving Day. Barnstable will look to make it three Turkey Day wins in a row as they host Falmouth. Dennis-Yarmouth is at home against Nauset Regional in the 26th battle for the Chowder Bowl. St. John Paul II will seek another victory on […] The post UPDATE: Thanksgiving Football Games Under Way On Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel
BARNSTABLE – As the holiday travel season begins, local health experts are urging residents to use safe practices amid an expected surge in flu and COVID cases. “Most people are going to be spending more time indoors. The holidays are upon us, people are socializing and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably […] The post Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects
BREWSTER – The state has announced $11.8 million in grant funds for ecological restoration projects, with several recipients located on Cape Cod and the Islands. Brewster received $200,000 for adaptive management of the completed Freemans Pond Restoration. The Mill Brook Restoration in Chilmark was awarded $100,000 for construction for one of Martha’s Vineyard’s first culvert […] The post State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
SANDWICH – Both MassDOT and local towns are focusing efforts on recruiting snow plow operators ahead of the winter season amid a drop in interest from contractors. Sandwich Department of Public Works Director Paul Tilton said increased rates for all equipment and a $300 end-of-season bonus are being utilized to help replace old hands. “A […] The post Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Watch: Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” Features Abridged “Nutcracker”
BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” concert series kicks off December 2 with a new addition this year: an abridged retelling of “The Nutcracker” with live ballet dancers. Choreographer for the presentation and Director of Dance for the Cape Symphony Dance Company Michelle Poirier-Chwastiak, Hyannis-native and guest-dancer from Dean College Christopher Luz […] The post Watch: Cape Symphony’s “Holiday on the Cape” Features Abridged “Nutcracker” appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Arrest made in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, Cape & Islands DA says
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one person connected to the heist, which happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Rockland Trust in the town of Tisbury, was in custody.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
Suspect in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery appears in court
Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the heist. A man accused of driving the getaway car during an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last week appeared in court Monday morning. Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact, according...
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
