Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
3 keys to Utah’s 129-118 loss to the defending NBA champion Warriors
Jazz suffer their third-straight defeat, matching their season-high for consecutive losses.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past Cleveland 117-102 on Friday night to snap the Cavaliers’ four-game winning streak. Milwaukee came back from a 16-point deficit by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Bucks hadn’t outscored a team by such a wide margin in a single quarter since Jan. 4, 2019, when they outscored the Atlanta Hawks 43-14 in the opening period of a 144-112 victory. “We had a little bit of luck on our side and were able to knock down some shots and get downhill and were able to get that momentum and keep it going,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had nine rebounds and six assists. “I think it started from our guards defending the pick-and-roll and Brook (Lopez) just contesting every shot on the defensive end.”
Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne drove into the lane with a minute remaining in the game and tossed a short jumper toward the rim. Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III immediately swatted the shot back into Payne’s face. Undeterred, Phoenix’s point guard grabbed the loose ball and went back up with his shot. This time, he connected, helping the Suns hang on for a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. “It’s all good, he got a block,” Payne said. “Next play.” Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with their third straight win.
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4
Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night
