Texas A&M four-star recruit PJ Williams arrested in College Station for several ounces of marijuana, still in jail

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The one thing that separates me from a lot of guys in my position would have to be my motor, I do not stop, I keep coming as the game goes on no matter the score or circumstance I am going to keep working and trying to outwork the man across from me. I have been doubted my whole life so everything I do is with a chip on my shoulder.

