ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M four-star recruit PJ Williams arrested in College Station for several ounces of marijuana, still in jail

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Arizona Cardinals fire their coach in Mexico after he groped a woman

The Arizona Cardinals returned from Mexico with one less coach. According to sources, Sean Kugler the former Buffalo Bills offensive line coach was fired in Mexico for an incident that happened. According to ESPN, Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he groped...
ARIZONA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Justin Fields Injury Update: Clarity on the Shoulder Injury of the Bears QB

Dr. Morse provides clarity on Justin Fields and his shoulder injury. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors YouTube Channel for the most up-to-date fantasy injury news. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Garrion Corbin Jr., OLB, Alderson Broaddus University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The one thing that separates me from a lot of guys in my position would have to be my motor, I do not stop, I keep coming as the game goes on no matter the score or circumstance I am going to keep working and trying to outwork the man across from me. I have been doubted my whole life so everything I do is with a chip on my shoulder.
PHILIPPI, WV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rehoboth Chibesa, OL, Texas A&M Commerce

Position: Offensive Line (C&G) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my athleticism, technique, and hands. Although I’m slightly undersized my athleticism, technique, and hands give me the ability to win the line of scrimmage fast violently, and efficiently.
COMMERCE, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darius Conrad Jr, WR, Avila University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The opportunity to get paid to do what I love the most. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning conference championship my senior year in high school and my final year of college. As well as advancing to the playoffs both years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy