Texas A&M four-star recruit PJ Williams arrested in College Station for several ounces of marijuana, still in jail

Report: Lane Kiffin tells his players at Ole Miss is not leaving and will turn down the Auburn job
Lane Kiffin to Auburn sounded like it was a done deal, but there are now reports that he will be sticking around. Kiffin informed his players last night he would remain in Oxford, unless something significant changed in the immediate future, according to On3.com. Kiffin was asked before if he...
Seven Michigan State football players charged by police after Michigan altercation
Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players for their involvement in a brawl in the Lloyd Carr tunnel following Michigan football’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State. A video came out showing several MSU players hitting and kicking two Michigan players later identified as Ja’Den McBurrows and...
Arizona Cardinals fire their coach in Mexico after he groped a woman
The Arizona Cardinals returned from Mexico with one less coach. According to sources, Sean Kugler the former Buffalo Bills offensive line coach was fired in Mexico for an incident that happened. According to ESPN, Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he groped...
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Tobin IV, DB, Nicholls State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I will fight when if my back is against the wall. If you...
Justin Fields Injury Update: Clarity on the Shoulder Injury of the Bears QB
Dr. Morse provides clarity on Justin Fields and his shoulder injury. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors YouTube Channel for the most up-to-date fantasy injury news. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Garrion Corbin Jr., OLB, Alderson Broaddus University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The one thing that separates me from a lot of guys in my position would have to be my motor, I do not stop, I keep coming as the game goes on no matter the score or circumstance I am going to keep working and trying to outwork the man across from me. I have been doubted my whole life so everything I do is with a chip on my shoulder.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony McAfee II, RB, Limestone University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect because of my skill set. I am an all-around back who excels at every aspect of the game when you cut on the film. Running inside, out, catching, blocking, you name it.
Mike Miles Jr.’s 23 in return lifts TCU over winless California
Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points in his return after missing two games with a foot injury to lead TCU
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rehoboth Chibesa, OL, Texas A&M Commerce
Position: Offensive Line (C&G) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my athleticism, technique, and hands. Although I’m slightly undersized my athleticism, technique, and hands give me the ability to win the line of scrimmage fast violently, and efficiently.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darius Conrad Jr, WR, Avila University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. The opportunity to get paid to do what I love the most. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning conference championship my senior year in high school and my final year of college. As well as advancing to the playoffs both years.
