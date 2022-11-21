Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Fall River police find missing Fall River woman
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in New Bedford apartment building, displaces 12 tenants
NEW BEDFROD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in New Bedford, displacing 12 tenants a day before Thanksgiving. The fire happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Acushnet Avenue. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the fire started in the attic and that...
ABC6.com
Fall River police search for missing woman believed to be endangered
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police are searching for a woman who was reported missing and believed to be endangered. Police said Cheryl Kemp was last seen at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Eastern Avenue. She was wearing a black winter jacket, gray sweatpants, and black boots.
ABC6.com
Salve Regina University student dies after car crash in New Hampshire
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WLNE) — A Salve Regina University student was killed after a single-car crash Thursday. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, was pronounced dead several hours after being thrown from a car. A group of six were driving at about 1 a.m. on Route 1 Bypass south towards the...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
Driver cited after Fall River rollover crash
An investigation is underway following a rollover crash early Monday morning in Fall River.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
ABC6.com
Man, 81, arrested for bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — An 81-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for making a bomb threat at Coventry Town Hall. Police said they responded to Town Hall at about 10:30 a.m. after Gilbert Dion threatened to blow up the building with dynamite. Lt. Alexander DeMolles said when officers arrived, they...
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
ABC6.com
8 injured in multiple-vehicle crash, police shut down highway for an hour
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a multiple-vehicle crash Friday resulted in eight hospitalizations and Interstate 195 being closed for about an hour. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound near the Adams Street Overpass in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police Trooper...
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist loses control, killed after crashing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was killed after being thrown off of his bike in New Bedford. The man, only identified as Ruiz, was traveling north at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 18 north near Interstate 195. Police said as the man...
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
ABC6.com
Person killed in fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from I-195 west to Route 88 — exit 16. When firefighters arrived, police said that the...
ABC6.com
Candlelight vigil held in Providence to honor victims killed in Colorado gay club shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in Providence to honor the victims killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past weekend. The vigil, organized by several local LGBTQ+ groups, including Haus of Codec, took place at Dexter Park. Early Wednesday,...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
fallriverreporter.com
Murdered Fall River man being remembered as bright man with good sense of humor
A Fall River man that was killed early Saturday morning in a stabbing outside of a Providence strip club is being remembered. According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, just before 1:00 a.m., Patrol responded to 361 Charles Street, Cadillac Lounge, for a disturbance. A 911 call also came in stating a stabbing victim from Cadillac Lounge was being transported in a private vehicle to Rhode Island Hospital.
Fall River man charged for robbing bank in Boston
A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.
