Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals

The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial

The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
Developer Steve Witkoff lists Miami Beach lot for $19.95M

Developer Steve Witkoff is listing a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s high-gloss North Bay Road for $19.95 million. The empty lot, at No. 4766, comes with plans for a massive 9,000-square-foot home, which will boast prime views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s downtown skyline. “It’s prime dirt,” a...
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Diddy, His Daughters, & Yung Miami Serve the Homeless Population of Miami on Thanksgiving

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving Day serving Thanksgiving dinner to Miami’s homeless population alongside Yung Miami and his daughters Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie. The family assisted in distributing about 3,000 meals to those in need with The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission, a charitable organization that has been active in the community for more than 100 years.
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near  S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness. Booking.com’s recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing “out of comfort zone” travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
