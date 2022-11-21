Read full article on original website
prestigeonline.com
Leap of Faith: Inside the Pioneering Mind of Pasit “Joe” Viwatkurkul
Leap of Faith: Inside the Pioneering Mind of Pasit “Joe” Viwatkurkul. As the CEO and Co-Founder of Obaki, Pasit “Joe” Viwatkurkul has seen struggle and success at close quarters. But through it all, this former headbanger remains a tech genius with empathy. At the base of...
prestigeonline.com
Balenciaga unveils a custom-made bench that costs US$46,300
Luxury haute couture fashion maison Balenciaga is synonymous with eccentric patterns, bold styles and vivid graphics. And, when the house launched its new collection of the Balenciaga Objects line, it did not fail to impress and astonish us. Among a range that includes a soap bar costing USD 500 and a dog bowl tagged at USD 900, there is also a rug-stacked-style bench that amounts to USD 46,300.
Never lose your keys again with four Apple AirTags for $20 off this Black Friday
This Black Friday Apple AirTags are on sale for $20 off on Amazon—get a four pack of Find My app connected tags for $79.99 and never lose your keys.
People Are Revealing Their Absolute Favorite Asian Snacks, And I'm Bookmarking Them For My Next H Mart Run
"My ride-or-die, endgame snack. They come in a variety of flavors, but my faves are brown sugar milk tea and tiramisu!"
prestigeonline.com
You can now stay in DJ Khaled’s sneaker closet through Airbnb
You can now stay in DJ Khaled’s sneaker closet through Airbnb. American record producer and rapper DJ Khaled has an offer for his fans — an Airbnb stay for a night in his impressive sneaker closet in Miami. Khaled, who won the Grammy Award for the Best Rap/Sung...
prestigeonline.com
The RCD x Cleanup Stainless Steel Kitchenware Line: Why is it Worth It?
The RCD x Cleanup Stainless Steel Kitchenware Line: Why is it Worth It?. For over 50 years, RCD Design Center Ltd. (RCD) has been the kingdom’s leading manufacturer and importer of premium kitchen products and furniture from world-renowned brands. During this month’s Baan Lae Suan Fair 2022, RCD unveiled their exciting collaboration with Cleanup, Japan’s top stainless steel and kitchen appliances brand.
prestigeonline.com
Inside See LV, Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition in Sydney
Inside See LV, Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition in Sydney. Louis Vuitton’s travelling exhibition See LV opens in Sydney, Australia, this month from Nov 4 to Dec 11, following its last stop in Tokyo. Inaugurated in 2020 in Wuhan, China, the immersive, digital-forward showcase has also made an appearance...
prestigeonline.com
Extreme Machines: Timepieces Pushing the Performance Envelope
Extreme Machines: Timepieces Pushing the Performance Envelope. Inspired by, designed for and sometimes developed in conjunction with a particular sport, each of these timepieces pushes the performance envelope. Top Sport Watches. Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Utra Deep. Of course, no one can possibly dive to a depth of 6000 metres...
prestigeonline.com
It’s official: Capella Sydney to open in March 2023
Following the recent expansion of Six Senses into Melbourne, we are delighted to tell you that Sydney could now also be added on to your list, because Capella Sydney is set to open to guests in March of next year. The first Australian property of the luxury hotel chain, the...
prestigeonline.com
Café Kitsuné Singapore set to open 1 December 2022
Fashionistas and cafe-hoppers, watch out: Cafe Kitsune Singapore is set to open 1 December 2022 at Capitol Singapore. This marks the French-Japanese cafe’s first foray into Singapore, which already has 21 other locales in other major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York. While most flock...
prestigeonline.com
Leading Lights: Standout A/W 2022 haute couture collections
Couturiers did not turn their backs on history in their pursuit of newness, but have sought its guiding hand with astute ingenuity. Influences from iconic personalities to traditional crafts permeate these stand-out collections, adding depth to renewed visual identities, while pushing the evolution of haute couture, as Jacquie Ang discovers.
“These Had A Chokehold On Almost Every Millennial”: Adults Desperately Miss These Nostalgic Discontinued Foods (And I Forgot All About Some Of Them)
If you remember the "Oh I wonder, wonder what's in a Wonder Ball" jingle, apparently the answer was: a choking hazard.
prestigeonline.com
The Wild Beckons: Jewels inspired by nature
Stylistic, figurative or graphic, these breathtaking jewels are love letters to nature’s infinite beauty. The Ondes et Merveilles de Chaumet high jewellery collection features poetic interpretations of the sea, from its waves to even an underwater treasure hunt, as depicted by these Chasse aux Trésors earrings. Set in titanium and white gold, the asymmetrical pair flaunts chrysoprase branches accented by two oval tsavorite garnets of 7.79 and 6.47 carats, two pear-shaped green tourmalines totalling 2.78 carats, two pear-shaped mandarin garnets weighing 2.15 carats, along with emeralds, mandarin garnets, purple sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.
