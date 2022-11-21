ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Inside 'ciao' meaning on Bachelor in Paradise as Victoria and Greg show ink

Victoria Fuller got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during Bachelor in Paradise, but it was later revealed at the reunion that they had split and that she is now dating Greg Grippo – who she got matching ‘Ciao’ ink with. Fans were gobsmacked when the big season 8...
realitytitbit.com

Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram

Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
realitytitbit.com

Melissa Gorga fans mock ‘hideous’ fabric chandeliers that look like ‘trash bags’

Melissa Gorga‘s Instagram followers aren’t big fans of her interior design choices and her latest addition to her mansion, black fabric chandeliers, turned into her followers making ‘Dementor’ comparisons. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is living her best life. Releasing her inner interior designer...
realitytitbit.com

Who is the next Bachelor in 2023 and when does season 27 start?

Fans of The Bachelor are keen to know who the next Bachelor is in 2023. After The Bachelorette wrapped in September and Bachelor in Paradise finished on November 22, ABC viewers are in need of their next installment of the dating show. The ABC series has been running 2002 and...
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

Meet the critics of MasterChef The Professionals 2022

Masterchef Professional is back for 2022 and we have some big critics in the house who are all set to judge the food made by the contestants. The show is back with a new Season and people will get to see the contestants cooking up some amazing dishes. While these contestants have a lot of experience, it is important to note these are new flavors that they are working with.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Greg Grippo from The Bachelorette and was he on Bachelor in Paradise?

Greg Grippo rocked up to the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale, leaving fans totally confused about 1) who he is, and 2) whether he even appeared on the recent season. However, some recognised him from The Bachelorette. Victoria Fuller sat on the reunion sofa with new beau Greg, who...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
realitytitbit.com

North’s iconic reaction to Kim K telling her about the night she was conceived

Kim Kardashian might have pushed the oversharing lever to its limit on the season finale of The Kardashians when she told her nine-year-old daughter, North West, about the night she was conceived. During their trip to the Balmain head offices in Paris, the mother-daughter duo met up with the brand’s...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian’s cringiest moments – Icon pushing her away to releasing single

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Before curating her billion-dollar empire, the mogul went through a series of unfortunate and awkward moments that will now stay with her forever, as well as her Hollywood résumé. As she climbed her way to the top, Kim Kardashian even tried releasing a single and had a part in a feature film.
realitytitbit.com

Are Shanae and Joey still together after Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 has come to an end but are Shanae and Joey from the cast together after the show?. The two-night finale of the ABC show has fans hooked. Many are curious to see which couples make it out of paradise and are able to sustain a healthy relationship in the real world.
realitytitbit.com

Sister Wives’ Mykelti and Tony Padron welcome twin baby boys to the family

Kody Brown and his family have been the focus of TLC series Sister Wives since 2010. Their polyamorous life has been of interest to reality TV viewers for over a decade. In 2022, the family has experienced many ups and downs. While one of the downs was Christine opting to leave the family in season 17, Mykelti Brown’s baby news brought the Sister Wives family lots of joy.
WASHINGTON STATE
realitytitbit.com

The Bachelor Australia 2023 line-up involves a 6ft 5in basketball pro player

The Bachelor Australia 2023 is upon us, and there’s not just one leading man but three getting ready to meet their match on the Channel 10 dating show. Meet the cast: Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli. Featuring a 6ft 5in basketball player, US-based musician and wellness...
realitytitbit.com

RuPaul crowns Danny Beard as next Drag Race UK winner in superstar finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 came to a show-stopping close this evening as the winner has finally been announced as Danny Beard. She snatched the crown after beating Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde at the very last hurdle. Daddy’s home!. Thursday night’s episode saw the final...
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches

Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy