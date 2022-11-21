ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Apartment Building has not had Heat for 10 Winters, Tenants Say

Some tenants in Brooklyn say they have consistently been without heat during the winter for years and have not been able to get help. Cindy is a tenant of the apartment at 316 McDougal St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. She says ever since management changed 10 years ago, the heat has failed
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured

At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/25–11/27

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Search for Girl, 15, Reported Missing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing who lives in Kingsbridge Heights. Police said Maria Batista of 5 East 196 Street, Apt#406 in The Bronx, was last seen Monday, Nov. 21, at 7.30 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, is Hispanic, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and black and blue ‘Yeezy’ sneakers.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY

