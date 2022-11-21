Read full article on original website
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Apartment Building has not had Heat for 10 Winters, Tenants Say
Some tenants in Brooklyn say they have consistently been without heat during the winter for years and have not been able to get help. Cindy is a tenant of the apartment at 316 McDougal St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. She says ever since management changed 10 years ago, the heat has failed […] Click here to view original web page at newjersey.news12.com.
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Thanksgiving Bronx apartment kitchen fire
Two people were killed and two people were critically injured in a fire that broke out on Thanksgiving morning in a Bronx apartment kitchen, according to the FDNY.
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Man, 23, found fatally shot in neck in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
bkreader.com
Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured
At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/25–11/27
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
Bicyclist fatally struck, dragged by tractor trailer in Queens hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck and dragged in a collision with a tractor trailer truck in Queens.
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head in horrific shooting caught on video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on […]
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Search for Girl, 15, Reported Missing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing who lives in Kingsbridge Heights. Police said Maria Batista of 5 East 196 Street, Apt#406 in The Bronx, was last seen Monday, Nov. 21, at 7.30 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, is Hispanic, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, and black and blue ‘Yeezy’ sneakers.
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Dad on date beaten to death by ATV, dirt bike riders in East Harlem
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 45-year-old man beaten to death by a swarm of ATV and dirt bike riders in East Harlem was a dad on a date at the time of the fatal attack, a co-worker. Arthur Cooke was surrounded and attacked around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. He died on Nov. 18. […]
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
Man in serious, but stable condition after getting shot in Concourse Village
A man is in serious, but stable condition after getting shot on Carroll Place near Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village overnight.
