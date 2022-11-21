Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Related
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head in horrific shooting caught on video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on […]
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
Man in serious, but stable condition after getting shot in Concourse Village
A man is in serious, but stable condition after getting shot on Carroll Place near Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village overnight.
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
2 SUBWAY ATTACKS IN ½ HOUR: Woman slashed at Union Sq., man stabbed at Herald Sq.
Three people were slashed or stabbed on Manhattan subway trains over the span of a half-hour Tuesday night, including a woman who was attacked by a man hurling anti-Muslim remarks, police said.
Man tries to kidnap 10-year-old boy on subway
A man is wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old boy on the subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops
BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
bkreader.com
Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured
At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Comments / 0