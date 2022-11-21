ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Firefighters Take on Brooklyn Blaze That Left One Injured

At around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, FDNY units responded to a fire at 488 Crescent Street in East New York. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions on the first floor of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy