Key Biscayne, FL

Pre-Thanksgiving Day dining options on Key Biscayne

If you are preparing this years family Thanksgiving feast, let our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants help you solace today’s meals with some of the most delicious options on the island on this Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself...
Advice on the upkeep of Hampton Park, from its designer

It is nice to see after years of seemingly willful neglect, destruction and erasure by the Village that the Village is finally making an effort to restore, improve and hopefully maintain the park at the corner of Hampton and Heather. However, it is unfortunate that this effort was not combined...
Happy Thanksgiving! What is open on the island

Many restaurants alter hours - or close - on this day in observance of Thanksgiving. Below is a list of which participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants is open this Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day. La Scala. Ready for dinner? Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A La Scala Italian...
Thanksgiving Day at the Village fire station

On Thanksgiving, many of us have the day off from work and enjoy spending time with family and friends, counting our blessings. Holiday traditions often include a turkey dinner or other festive meal, extra servings of pie, watching sports on television or perhaps playing board games. Many frontline health care...
Think local when counting your blessings this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us. It’s a big holiday. It’s controversial. It’s family time. It’s not the weekend to start your diet. It’s history. It’s one of the biggest travel days and it’s a supersized shopping event. It’s also an opportunity to keep it hyper local.
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for October 24 to November 6

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 24 to November 6. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. October 24, 2022. While patrolling overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles and scooters visible from the roadway of...
Holocaust survivor band to make an appearance in Key Biscayne

Saul Dreier was born in Poland in 1925. ​At just age 14, his youth was cut short and his life turned upside-down with the start of the Holocaust. He spent years in the concentration camps, where he lost ​​family members and witnessed and experienced tremendous suffering. But his passion for music helped him survive.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

