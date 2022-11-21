Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Pre-Thanksgiving Day dining options on Key Biscayne
If you are preparing this years family Thanksgiving feast, let our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants help you solace today’s meals with some of the most delicious options on the island on this Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself...
islandernews.com
Advice on the upkeep of Hampton Park, from its designer
It is nice to see after years of seemingly willful neglect, destruction and erasure by the Village that the Village is finally making an effort to restore, improve and hopefully maintain the park at the corner of Hampton and Heather. However, it is unfortunate that this effort was not combined...
islandernews.com
Happy Thanksgiving! What is open on the island
Many restaurants alter hours - or close - on this day in observance of Thanksgiving. Below is a list of which participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants is open this Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day. La Scala. Ready for dinner? Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A La Scala Italian...
islandernews.com
Zyscovich addressing community forum about Rickenbacker plan among items making news in 2014
Bike Key Biscayne planning forum on future of Causeway. Bike Key Biscayne will host a forum on the future of the Rickenbacker Causeway in the Community Room of the Key Biscayne Community Center. The forum will be preceded by a social gathering with refreshments on Thursday, October 30 at 7 p.m.
islandernews.com
Realtors do double duty, repping buyer and seller, in a week with no KB sales
As Thanksgiving festivities come to a close and Black Friday shopping is underway, the residential real estate market continues to see prices slowly decreasing as evident from the recorded sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Nov. 14 to 18. A notable highlight in this edition –...
islandernews.com
Thanksgiving Day at the Village fire station
On Thanksgiving, many of us have the day off from work and enjoy spending time with family and friends, counting our blessings. Holiday traditions often include a turkey dinner or other festive meal, extra servings of pie, watching sports on television or perhaps playing board games. Many frontline health care...
islandernews.com
Think local when counting your blessings this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is upon us. It’s a big holiday. It’s controversial. It’s family time. It’s not the weekend to start your diet. It’s history. It’s one of the biggest travel days and it’s a supersized shopping event. It’s also an opportunity to keep it hyper local.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for October 24 to November 6
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 24 to November 6. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. October 24, 2022. While patrolling overnight, officers discovered unsecured bicycles and scooters visible from the roadway of...
islandernews.com
Holocaust survivor band to make an appearance in Key Biscayne
Saul Dreier was born in Poland in 1925. At just age 14, his youth was cut short and his life turned upside-down with the start of the Holocaust. He spent years in the concentration camps, where he lost family members and witnessed and experienced tremendous suffering. But his passion for music helped him survive.
islandernews.com
Florida public universities have nation’s lowest tuition costs, highest graduation rate; FIU among schools leading the way
The tuition costs at Florida's public universities are the lowest in the nation, allowing more students to graduate at a higher rate, according to the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing the College Board's Annual Trends in College Pricing report. The report said the state’s public universities and colleges...
