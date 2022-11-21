ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points. Warriors guard Jordan Poole came off the bench for 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers after he went 0 for 8 from long range in Wednesday’s win.
The Associated Press

Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. “It was one of those things where my teammates gave me the ball and I was taking advantage of the mismatch,” Adebayo said. “They were shots (Washington) let me have.”
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
