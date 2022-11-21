SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points. Warriors guard Jordan Poole came off the bench for 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers after he went 0 for 8 from long range in Wednesday’s win.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO