Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirdsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.Brittany Anas
Technology may assist garbage collection in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ communityDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Light snow possible in Denver through the Turkey Trot, then clearing and chilly
Afternoon highs were close to 50 degrees on Wednesday. Our next cold front will bring some light snow to the Front Range early Thanksgiving Day, then mild and dry for the weekend
1 hospitalized in midday downtown Denver shooting
On Friday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in Denver's Five Points neighborhood and now police are looking for the suspect.
2nd gas rupture in a week evacuates Aurora neighborhood
A gas leak was causing real concern in a neighborhood near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road. The problem was no one knew where it was coming from.
I-25 reopens near Thornton following crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash on Thanksgiving.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Denver's Sun Valley affordable housing development will multi-bedroom units
The City of Denver is working on a $1 billion affordable housing development in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood that will include three, four, and five-bedroom units.
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
cpr.org
Moms of newborns with RSV found hospitals busy but ready to help as respiratory virus surges
Colorado's severe respiratory season continues to hit hard, especially among young kids. Parents of children hospitalized with RSV report that facilities are packed, but that their infant got critical care — and just when they needed it. Denver mom Lani Young said her 2-month-old, Malcolm, got RSV last week....
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
Victim seriously injured after stabbing on Speer Boulevard
Denver police are investigating a stabbing on Speer Boulevard.
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
Suspect in deadly shooting that injured 5 others arrested Wednesday by police
A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.
[VIDEO] Mansion built on the edge of a cliff in Colorado to sell for $4.1 million
A $4.1 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market in Colorado brings a whole new meaning to "living life on the edge". The massive 8,398 square-foot home is nestled right on the edge of a cliff in Evergreen, according to realtor.com. The home features seven bedrooms, eight and a...
Man dies following shooting on N. Osceola St. in west Denver, police say
A man has died following an early Sunday evening shooting in west Denver, according to the city’s police department.
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Comfort Food
Cheapism has the scoop on the best comfort food spots in the country.
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
