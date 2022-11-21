Read full article on original website
Related
Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter
A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
BBC
Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named. Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Murder suspect in court after mother and daughters die
A neighbour of a mother and her two daughters who died after a flat fire has appeared in court charged with their murders. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after collision with 4x4 and HGV
A motorcyclist has died after a he collided with a 4x4 car and a HGV. Cambridgeshire Police said it happened on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT. The 37-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, both...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Logan Mwangi murder: Injuries seen as accident by doctor
Hospital doctors failed to share with child protection services a list of "significant" injuries a five-year-old boy suffered 11 months before he was murdered, a case review has found. Logan Mwangi had a broken arm and multiple bruises across his body when he was taken to A&E in August 2020.
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Shopkeeper attacked and cash stolen in robbery
A shopkeeper was attacked and cash was stolen when his corner shop was targeted by robbers. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the robbery at the Roy’s Corner store in Green Lane Road, Leicester, at about 19:30 GMT on 16 November. Police say...
BBC
Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang. A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court. Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Anglesey crossbow murder victim urged not to pay cash - court
The wife of a murdered pensioner urged him not to give money to an alleged con man, a court has heard. Mold Crown Court heard how Marie Bailey, 68, and Gerald Corrigan, 74, paid money to Richard Wyn Lewis in land deals and for horses. Mr Lewis, 51, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll,...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: Jury to hear inquest
A jury is to hear the inquest of a man who died while coasteering on Dorset's Jurassic Coast, a coroner has ruled. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been jumping from...
BBC
Shetland announces Ashley Jensen as new lead
The BBC's award-winning murder mystery drama Shetland will have a new lead actor when it returns next year. Ashley Jensen will star as DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London. The Scottish actor takes on the lead...
Comments / 0