Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
country1037fm.com
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
bpr.org
Meteorologist, pilot killed when Sky3 helicopter crashes on I-77
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that two people were killed when a news helicopter crashed on Interstate 77 south of uptown. WBTV News confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sky3, its helicopter, was the aircraft in the crash. The pilot, Chip Tayag, and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed. “The WBTV family is grieving...
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside North Carolina Food Lion, police say
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
WBTV
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag remembered with moment of silence. Updated: 7 hours ago. The moment of silence was held before the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night outside Bank of...
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers
WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy. More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more: The public defenders […]
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
country1037fm.com
Nothing Says Joy Of Christmas Like Meeting Santa
Today is the day after Christmas. Black Friday. The official opening to the Christmas shopping season. There’s a big sentimental part of me that hates what this has become. No, I’m not talking about the over-commercialization of Christmas. Rather, I’m talking about the ongoing decline of “The Mall.” The shopping mall at Christmas was a magical place when I was growing up. Everywhere you went, there was Christmas decorations, Christmas music, Christmas food, just Christmas in your face. And in the center of it all, Santa Claus himself sitting on a throne. It was a rite of passage each year to go to the mall at an appointed time, sit on Santa’s lap, and lay out your Christmas wishes. And for mom and dad? That picture with their child and Santa to put on display around the house each year until the end of time. I remember thinking each year as I’d see some kids absolutely lose it when it came time to be with Santa, “What’s their problem?!” I mean, the way I looked at it, this was Santa. He was THE MOST IMPORTANT dude when it came to Christmas wants and desires. This is NOT the guy to lose it in front of. Anway, it wasn’t until I was much older that I realized some kids just get spooked by the whole thing (and probably pressure from their parents to be good/get it right/don’t act up with Santa). Which leads to my wife’s great nephew, Lucas. By the time Lucas was born, parents could now book private photo session with Santa as the malls and mall Santas in his area had been on the decline. Lucas was one of these kids. And as much as his mom wanted that “Norman Rockwell” moment of her child with Santa, alas, it was not to be.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
Comments / 1