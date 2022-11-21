ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina

If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bpr.org

Meteorologist, pilot killed when Sky3 helicopter crashes on I-77

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that two people were killed when a news helicopter crashed on Interstate 77 south of uptown. WBTV News confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sky3, its helicopter, was the aircraft in the crash. The pilot, Chip Tayag, and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed. “The WBTV family is grieving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers

WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy.  More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more:   The public defenders […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Nothing Says Joy Of Christmas Like Meeting Santa

Today is the day after Christmas. Black Friday. The official opening to the Christmas shopping season. There’s a big sentimental part of me that hates what this has become. No, I’m not talking about the over-commercialization of Christmas. Rather, I’m talking about the ongoing decline of “The Mall.” The shopping mall at Christmas was a magical place when I was growing up. Everywhere you went, there was Christmas decorations, Christmas music, Christmas food, just Christmas in your face. And in the center of it all, Santa Claus himself sitting on a throne. It was a rite of passage each year to go to the mall at an appointed time, sit on Santa’s lap, and lay out your Christmas wishes. And for mom and dad? That picture with their child and Santa to put on display around the house each year until the end of time. I remember thinking each year as I’d see some kids absolutely lose it when it came time to be with Santa, “What’s their problem?!” I mean, the way I looked at it, this was Santa. He was THE MOST IMPORTANT dude when it came to Christmas wants and desires. This is NOT the guy to lose it in front of. Anway, it wasn’t until I was much older that I realized some kids just get spooked by the whole thing (and probably pressure from their parents to be good/get it right/don’t act up with Santa). Which leads to my wife’s great nephew, Lucas. By the time Lucas was born, parents could now book private photo session with Santa as the malls and mall Santas in his area had been on the decline. Lucas was one of these kids. And as much as his mom wanted that “Norman Rockwell” moment of her child with Santa, alas, it was not to be.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC

