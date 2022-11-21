Today is the day after Christmas. Black Friday. The official opening to the Christmas shopping season. There’s a big sentimental part of me that hates what this has become. No, I’m not talking about the over-commercialization of Christmas. Rather, I’m talking about the ongoing decline of “The Mall.” The shopping mall at Christmas was a magical place when I was growing up. Everywhere you went, there was Christmas decorations, Christmas music, Christmas food, just Christmas in your face. And in the center of it all, Santa Claus himself sitting on a throne. It was a rite of passage each year to go to the mall at an appointed time, sit on Santa’s lap, and lay out your Christmas wishes. And for mom and dad? That picture with their child and Santa to put on display around the house each year until the end of time. I remember thinking each year as I’d see some kids absolutely lose it when it came time to be with Santa, “What’s their problem?!” I mean, the way I looked at it, this was Santa. He was THE MOST IMPORTANT dude when it came to Christmas wants and desires. This is NOT the guy to lose it in front of. Anway, it wasn’t until I was much older that I realized some kids just get spooked by the whole thing (and probably pressure from their parents to be good/get it right/don’t act up with Santa). Which leads to my wife’s great nephew, Lucas. By the time Lucas was born, parents could now book private photo session with Santa as the malls and mall Santas in his area had been on the decline. Lucas was one of these kids. And as much as his mom wanted that “Norman Rockwell” moment of her child with Santa, alas, it was not to be.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO