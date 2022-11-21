ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Von Miller: 'Honor and privilege' to be part of WNY community

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills topped the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

For perhaps the first time ever, a team won a NFL game and could not have done it without their fans… in the legitimate sense.

The Bills (7-3) defeated the Browns (3-7), 31-23, but out in Detroit. Due to extreme snow, the game was moved from Orchard Park.

Many players are used to the snow, but they are never exposed to such harsh circumstances. They’re not accustom to shoveling out several feet of snow… and more importantly… they aren’t properly prepared to.

Enter the western New York community.

Bills Mafia came to the aid of just about every player on the team.

“The neighbors and the good people of Buffalo helping (my) teammates dig out of driveways so they could get their cars out so they could get to the stadium,” Allen said via video conference.

Allen clearly appreciates the efforts from the area. He admitted some of his own neighbors helped him dig out.

But a deeper feel of emotion came from Von Miller. The pass rusher is new to Buffalo.

Seeing all the helping hands made Miller proud to represent such people.

For Miller’s full reaction, see the attched WKBW-TV clip below:

