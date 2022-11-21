Read full article on original website
Related
overtimeheroics.net
Four Reasons Germany Suffered Infamous 2-1 Defeat to Japan
The Blue Samurai of Japan pulled off a huge shock over the four-time World Champions as they came from behind to defeat Hansi Flick’s side 2-1. In a match which stayed one-sided for the greater part of 90 minutes, the Asian side somehow managed to cause a Saudi-Arabiaesque upset and Hansi Flick and his men would really find it difficult to forgive themselves after they squandered a precious 1-0 lead.
overtimeheroics.net
Early Observations from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The first round of group matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is now behind us and there is much one could say about it. There were plenty of beautiful things, a number of disappointments and there were historic upsets. There were plenty of off the field distractions as well. There was Ronaldo’s dive and Richaldson’s wonder strike, a goal some might say only a Brazilian would even have the audacity to even attempt to score.
Comments / 0