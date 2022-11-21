The first round of group matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is now behind us and there is much one could say about it. There were plenty of beautiful things, a number of disappointments and there were historic upsets. There were plenty of off the field distractions as well. There was Ronaldo’s dive and Richaldson’s wonder strike, a goal some might say only a Brazilian would even have the audacity to even attempt to score.

