Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."

