bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Reveals if Austen Kroll Reached Out After She Married Brett

The Southern Charm newlywed revealed the answer just days after her beachside ceremony in Mexico. When Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy married Brett Randle on November 19, only about 40 guests were present at the intimate, beachside ceremony. The congratulatory messages that poured in afterward, however, were countless. If you're wondering...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
MICHIGAN STATE
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Popculture

Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Shocks With South America Trip Decision

Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...

