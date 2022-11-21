Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Reveals if Austen Kroll Reached Out After She Married Brett
The Southern Charm newlywed revealed the answer just days after her beachside ceremony in Mexico. When Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy married Brett Randle on November 19, only about 40 guests were present at the intimate, beachside ceremony. The congratulatory messages that poured in afterward, however, were countless. If you're wondering...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ Son
Fans following the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cyberbully mystery may finally be getting some answers. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Diana Jenkins knows who is behind the cyber attack on her castmate's son.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Guobadia Gushing: Here’s Why Fans Think Porsha & Simon’s Wedding Is Right Around The Corner
After a suspiciously short courtship and whirlwind engagement, it looks like Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia are ready to tie the knot any day now. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been tight-lipped about an official wedding date, but all signs point to the near future.
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17: Everything We Know About Who’s Back, Who’s Gone and More
The return of the queen! When The Real Housewives of Orange County comes back for season 17, there'll be at least one familiar face holding a citrus fruit: Tamra Judge. The California native confirmed the news during a July 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after weeks of speculation. The Vena […]
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
1000-lb Sisters set to roll out two more seasons – but one Slaton family member is ‘taking a backseat’ in new episodes
1000-LB SISTERS has begun filming for season five, but Amy Slaton is planning on taking a back seat in the new episodes. TLC has not even announced a premiere date for season four yet; however, a source close to Tammy, 36, has exclusively told The U.S. Sun cameras are already rolling for the fifth season.
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Explained -- and What Prison Life Might Be Like for Them (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley were given 12- and seven-year prison sentences, respectively, for the role they played in their tax fraud case, but while the sentencing may seem harsh, there's zero evidence showing the couple was unfairly treated. Judge Rachel Juarez, star of the first-ever three-judge panel CBS show Hot...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Popculture
Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff
90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Shocks With South America Trip Decision
Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time
Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”
The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
Comments / 1