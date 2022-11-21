Read full article on original website
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Crypto Will Survive FTX as It Survived Mt.Gox: Chainalysis
Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics firm, made the Mt.Gox comparison showing the FTX fall was not the first time the crypto community had been jolted by the fall of an exchange. The first Bitcoin exchange, Mt.Gox, failed in February 2014. Crypto survived and grew, and despite current media uncertainties, Chainalysis predicts...
News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT
Nov 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price (TROW.O), a major shareholder in News Corp (NWSA.O), said it had strong reservations about Rupert Murdoch's plan to reunite News Corp and Fox Corp (FOXA.O), The New York Times reported on Friday, joining other investors in dissent over the plan.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Justin Sun’s Poloniex and Huobi Are Going To Merge
Colin Wu, a Chinese blockchain reporter who often breaks exclusives about Justin Sun has just revealed that the inventor of TRON intends to merge two of his firms, namely Poloniex and Huobi. It was revealed that he was the adviser at the exchange, which was the culmination of a number...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
IOSCO Seeks to Regulate Cryptocurrency Sites After FTX Crash
The new chair of global securities watchdog International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), Jean-Paul Servias said in an interview that the recent sudden collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has inserted higher urgency into regulating the industry. According to Reuter’s November 24 report, Jean-Paul Servais said that targeting such “conglomerate”...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Genesis Crypto Lender Hires a Restructuring Adviser to Avoid Bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis Global Capital has hired investment bank Moelis & Company to consider alternatives including a potential bankruptcy, according to the New York Times citing three people familiar with the matter. The individuals emphasized that no decisions had been taken that were final and that it was still...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Don’t Trust, Verify: OKX Exchange Releases First Proof of Reserves
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, OKX, has introduced three new industry-leading solutions that provide its retail and institutional users more transparency into their assets and the sources of their backing as well as more control over their money. Proof-of-Reserves gained in popularity after the bankruptcy of...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Releases Merkle Trees Proof of Reserves System; Here’s What You Need to Know
Following the recent publication of its hot and cold wallet holdings, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has now taken the next step in its commitment to give transparency to the public. Users are currently able to verify their BTC holdings with this most recent version, which displays the Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin as well as an upgrade using the Merkle Tree data system.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Turkey Is Investigating SBF For Fraud; Assets Seized
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX exchange, is the subject of an inquiry into possible fraudulent activity in Turkey, according to a statement released by the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry on Wednesday, November 23rd. The failure of the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume sent waves...
