Free AAA 'Tow to Go' program for impaired drivers starts activated for Thanksgiving holiday
AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Thanksgiving Holiday for impaired drivers and their vehicle in Florida and select states. Tow to Go is active starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a...
FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
First comprehensive plan to deal with climate change in greater Tampa Bay area released
The region's first comprehensive plan to prepare for the effects of climate change has been released. Now, it's up to local governments to take action. It's called the Regional Resiliency Action Plan. Included in it are 72 pages of recommendations on how the community can adapt to extreme heat, rising seas and other effects of climate change that are expected.
State seeks $250,000 fine for Orlando amusement park company over teen's death
The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the operator of the drop tower - from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death - should never again hold a ride permit in Florida. The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his...
Public comment requested over a revised proposal for critical habitat of endangered bonneted bats
Federal wildlife officials are collecting public comments over changes to a proposed critical habitat designation for endangered bonneted bats, which are native to central and south Florida. Because they reproduce slowly and in small litters, bonneted bats are especially vulnerable to loss of habitat from development, sea level rise and...
Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man
Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.
