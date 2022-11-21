ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

usf.edu

FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance

FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
usf.edu

First comprehensive plan to deal with climate change in greater Tampa Bay area released

The region's first comprehensive plan to prepare for the effects of climate change has been released. Now, it's up to local governments to take action. It's called the Regional Resiliency Action Plan. Included in it are 72 pages of recommendations on how the community can adapt to extreme heat, rising seas and other effects of climate change that are expected.
usf.edu

Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man

Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.
