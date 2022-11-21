ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has veteran Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart ever been better than in 2022?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The career arc of veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is one that saw the Flower Mound native get bumped to play as the team’s shooting guard role in favor of other floor generals, only to truly come into his own now that the Celtics are leaning into using the Oklahoma alumnus as a point guard for their first unit.

While Smart’s shooting from beyond the arc might fluctuate from season to season, his overall energy rarely wavers, with him finding ways to impact the game on a night-to-night basis. Has the Texan floor general ever had a better season than how he has started this one?

Check out this clip from the CLNS Media YouTube channel as they break down how Smart’s usage this season and last has changed how the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year impacts the game for Boston.

