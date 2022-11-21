ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska hits economic milestone after long slog to recovery from COVID

OMAHA -- At Fernando’s Cafe and Cantina, weekends again buzz with customers ordering up combo plates and margaritas, much the way they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. But weekday lunch business remains sluggish, fallout from the new work-from-home trend. Meanwhile, the Omaha restaurant’s retail business —...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 24-17 win over Iowa. Nebraska’s run game, with Anthony Grant at the helm, could not generate much juice. Grant led all of Nebraska’s rushers in carries with 14 and amassed just 6 yards...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Struggling offenses, thriving defenses define Nebraska’s clash with Iowa

There’s a certain brand of football that defines the Big Ten. After several weeks of low-scoring, tense and physical games, another one awaits Nebraska on Friday. “This side of the conference is similar; you’re going to see big linemen, they’re going to run the ball and manage the clock and play good defense,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday. Coach Kirk Ferentz: We just didn’t do the things you have to to be successful. ... We really put ourselves in a tough position in the first half. Ferentz on senior class: A tremendous group....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, ten) (twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-three; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: This Nebraska team never gave in. That's a credit to them and their coaches

1. This was the fourth time I've seen a head coach win his last game. Of course, Tom Osborne in the 1998 Orange Bowl. But also: Frank Solich in 2003 at Colorado and Bo Pelini right here at Kinnick Stadium in 2014. In the case of Solich and Pelini, nobody knew at the time it would be their last game. That's what made this one so unique. After the game Husker coaches and players said goodbye like the last day of school. Mickey Joseph brought son Mickey Reign to the postgame press conference. Joseph's face was full of pride and his voice full of emotion as he gave his players credit and sidestepped questions about his future. I won't forget this one. By the way, I ran into linebacker coach Barrett Ruud outside the locker room. Ruud said he was at the Solich finale in 2003 and Pelini finale in 2014. What are the odds?
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

New leader tapped for Nebraska-based Buffett Early Childhood Institute

The University of Nebraska has tapped Walter Gilliam to lead the Buffett Early Childhood Institute. Gilliam, described Monday in a university news release as a leading expert in the education, health and mental health of young children, will succeed the institute’s founding executive director, Samuel Meisels, on March 1. Gilliam was chosen after a national search.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy