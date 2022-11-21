C.J. Stroud of Ohio State vs Caleb Williams of USC: Heisman Trophy comparison
Hendon Hooker struggled, got hurt, and lost big to South Carolina.
Drake Maye improbably got shut out in the second half by Georgia Tech and blew a 17-0 lead (though his receivers didn’t help him out).
Dorian Thompson-Robinson drowned in a sea of turnovers.
Bo Nix was gritty, but Oregon won on the strength of defense in an ugly, turnover-filled game against Utah.
This past Saturday was a very bad day for every major Heisman Trophy contender except for three, and one of them — Max Duggan — still didn’t have a great game against Baylor.
There are two clear leaders in the Heisman Trophy chase: C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of USC.
We will have plenty more on Stroud and Williams this week, leading into their big rivalry games. For now, though, here are the two candidates’ game-by-game stat lines in 2022, with Caleb’s games first and Stroud’s second:
CALEB VS. STANFORD
20-of-27, 341 yards and four touchdowns
CALEB VS. FRESNO STATE
25-of-37, 284 yards and four total touchdowns
CALEB VS. OREGON STATE
16-of-36, 180 yards and one touchdown
CALEB VS. ARIZONA STATE
27-of-37, 348 yards, three touchdowns and 1 INT, 8 carries for 44 yards and a score
CALEB VS. WASHINGTON STATE
15-of-29, 188 yards, two touchdowns
CALEB VS. UTAH
25-of-42, 381 yards and five touchdowns
CALEB VS. ARIZONA
31-of-45, 411 yards and five touchdowns
CALEB VS. CALIFORNIA
26-of-41, 360 yards and four touchdowns, 7 carries for 38 yards and a score
CALEB VS. COLORADO
14-of-26, 268 yards, three touchdowns and 1 INT
CALEB VS. UCLA
32-of-43, 470 yards and two touchdowns, 1 INT, 8 carries for 33 yards and a score
CJ STROUD VS. NOTRE DAME
24-of-34, 223 yards and two touchdowns
CJ STROUD VS. ARKANSAS STATE
16-of-24, 351 yards and four touchdowns
CJ STROUD VS. TOLEDO
22-of-27, 367 yards and five touchdowns
CJ STROUD VS. WISCONSIN
17-of-27, 281 yards and five touchdowns, 1 INT
CJ STROUD VS RUTGERS
13-of-22, 154 yards, two touchdowns, 1 INT
CJ STROUD VS. MICHIGAN STATE
21-of-26, 361 yards and six touchdowns, 1 INT
CJ STROUD VS. IOWA
20-of-30, 286 yards, four touchdowns, 1 INT
CJ STROUD VS PENN STATE
26-of-33, 354 yards and 1 TD
CJ STROUD VS NORTHWESTERN
10-of-26, 76 yards, 0 TD
6 carries for 79 yards
CJ STROUD VS MARYLAND
18-of-30, 241 yards and 1 TD
