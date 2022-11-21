ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

terry cross
2d ago

oh cool another so-called expert look at his shirt that tells you everything

Reply
13
Susan Mays
2d ago

Wow seriously! Are u people adults ? Every comment sounds like children bullying on the play ground. GROW UP

Reply(1)
4
Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
grid.news

‘No Dumb Questions’: What is crypto?

What is crypto? Some experts and aficionados might say that this actually should be considered a “dumb question.” Which would of course disqualify it from our weekly series. But how many true “aficionados” are there, when it comes to this form of currency that has existed for only...
usethebitcoin.com

Vitalik Buterin Explains What’s About to Happen in Crypto

In recent days, there have been rumours online about what could happen in the cryptocurrency market. A large number of respected crypto trading profiles on Twitter suggested that there could have been a large dump coming this week. However, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), explained that most of these things that “are about to happen in crypto” are simply rumours that expand in crypto Twitter.
u.today

Ripple CTO Explains How Crypto Millionaires Will Be Made, Vitalik Buterin Says “Something Important” Will Happen Soon, XRP Is Closer to Beginning: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something important is about to happen" 231.4 billion SHIB dumped by top whales as burn rate spikes 506%. U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Ripple CTO thinks big damage to crypto billionaires could be done in coming months. Former U.S. congressional candidate...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Jumps 10% As Gokhshtein Claims Buterin And Musk Will Work Together For DOGE

Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein has told his nearly 700,00 followers on Twitter that he expects Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and and Elon Musk to join forces to upgrade Dogecoin. The Dogecoin price, possibly triggered by Gokhshtein’s speculation, saw a massive spike of more than 12% at one point in the...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
u.today

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy