Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.

Authorities said Campbellsville police and the Taylor County Coroner received a complaint on Nov. 15 of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue in Campbellsville.

The Taylor County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 69-year-old Tommy Pyles. Pyles’ body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Autopsy results led authorities to suspect foul play in the death.

An active death investigation is underway.

Anyone with information in regard to the death of Tommy Pyles is urged to contact the Campbellsville Police Department at (270)-465-4121.

