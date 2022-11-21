Read full article on original website
Mega Samsung Frame TV deal will be tough to beat this Black Friday
It's one of the best QLED TVs out there, and there's up to $900 off in pre-Black Friday rush. We've been big fans of the 'Art TV', Samsung's Frame TV, for a while, and right now there's a bevy of great price reductions on offer on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the pick is the Best Buy deal that slices $500 off the 2022, 55-inch model, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab).
Apple deals live blog: The best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods and more
Welcome to our Apple deals live blog. The Black Friday retail event doesn't officially start until next week (25 Nov), but many retailers are starting the party early, offering some incredible deals across the Apple range. So if you've been holding out for, well, for anything Apple, the wait might well be over.
iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which is best?
Stuck between the iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max? This guide is here to help. In September 2022, Apple ditched the iPhone mini and replaced it with a plus-sized model. That means there are now two large iPhones vying for your attention: the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That poses a new question: if you want a larger iPhone, which should you choose?
AirPods Max price drops for glimpse into Black Friday lows
UPDATE: This deal have changed since we first posted it. The AirPods Max are no longer down to $449 from $549, and are instead down to $469, over at Amazon (opens in new tab). All other details have been updated below. We love Apple's AirPods Max here at Creative Bloq,...
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon
We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
The best Samsung S95B prices in November 2022
Finding the best Samsung S95B price isn't actually that hard. Not if you're using this widget-based page as your source. You see, this page pulls in all the best live deals for you on the super-popular OLED TV, wherever you are in the world. If you're reading this, you'll probably know that the Samsung S95B is a brilliant, 2022 TV with plenty of features and stunning Quantum Dot OLED picture quality. But since it's so sought after and new, what exactly makes a great Samsung S95B price right now?
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday
With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger
The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an...
These surprise Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals won't last long
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has been out for little over a month, but incredibly it's coming in for some great discounts in its first Black Friday sale. Amazon has over $250 off Microsoft's latest laptop-like tablet, making the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB or SSD now $1,599.99 $1,349 (opens in new tab). And there are Surface Pro 9 Black Friday discounts on other configurations too.
This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)
Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?. Well, because if you look at...
Corsair K100 Air Wireless keyboard review
Corsair does it again. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is billed as a gaming keyboard, and is predictably great as one. But its appeal reaches beyond gaming, as it's portable, sleek, very attractive and highly customisable for creatives too. Just be prepared to shell out quite a bit for it...
Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable
Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday
We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
HP USB-C Dock G5 review: links up everything on your desk without a hitch
Convenient, sleek, compact and well-equipped with ports, the HP USB-C Dock G5 is a great dock for port-poor laptops and multi-device desk setups for any professional. It's not the cheapest dock out there, but still more affordable than some similarly decked docks, so will be a good pro option for both PC and Mac users.
Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more. Good deals on good televisions are always...
Corsair EX100U review: the tiniest portable SSD we've ever seen
If you're looking for portability, you'll love this tiny SSD: it could hardly be smaller or lighter. Only slightly bigger than a USB stick, it can hold 2TB of files, and if you have a USB-C slot on your computer, it will transfer your data at very fast speeds. A lead's included for USB-A devices too, and overall, this is a competitively priced SSD. The only downside is the potential to lose or misplace it, because it really is very small.
Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday
Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).
The best XPPen Black Friday deals: up to 40% off top drawing tablets
The official Black Friday event might still be a couple of weeks away, but popular drawing tablet manufacturer XPPen is kicking things off early with an epic sale. Purchase directly from the XPPen website and you could save up to 40% off the retail price of some of the best drawing tablets on the market today.
