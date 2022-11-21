ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fifa gives ‘platform to hatred’ over feared sanctions on armbands

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdZ6S_0jIWpF5a00

Fifa has given a “platform to hatred” after fears there would be sanctions on players wearing anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup, LGBT groups have said.

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn due to fear of a yellow card being issued.

LGBT football groups and politicians hit out at the governing body, with a campaigner saying teams had been “bullied” into not showing support for social causes.

A joint statement by Three Lions Pride and The Rainbow Wall, said: “In seeking to censor European FAs and players by forcing them to abandon using the ‘OneLove’ Armband aimed at tackling all forms of discrimination, Fifa are guilty of crushing the basic human rights to freedom of speech and of expression that every single one of us should have without question.

“In doing so, Fifa are guilty of silencing anti-discrimination work within the game and of giving a platform to hatred.

“This abuse of power by those who have chosen to remain silent for so long is a gross betrayal of trust and cannot be allowed to stand.

“We have no faith in Fifa, no trust in this World Cup.”

It was feared Three Lions skipper Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, of Wales, could be booked for wearing the rainbow-coloured One Love armband, because it is not a Fifa-approved piece of kit.

Fifa has issued its own armbands to be worn by the 32 competing nations instead.

LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said: “The OneLove armband was the tiniest of gestures. It did not even specifically mention LGBT+ people.

“It was a weak campaign but even that was too much for Fifa, who have bullied the England team to not wear it.

“Two days ago Fifa’s president spoke of inclusivity but this ruling shows his true colours.

“I urge the team captains at their post-match press conferences to spend just 30 seconds to speak out for the rights of women, LGBTs and migrant workers. That would have a huge impact, reaching a global audience of hundreds of millions of people.

“Fifa have crushed the OneLove campaign with the threat of yellow cards. It’s time to show Fifa and Qatar the red card.”

Anti-discrimination campaign group Kick It Out said players “should not have to bear the burden of Fifa’s mistakes” in not addressing the concerns of human rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community in the run-up to the tournament.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it was “disappointing” that players faced punishment for supporting equal rights.

“The England & Wales players have my support,” she said on Twitter.

“The #OneLove armband promotes diversity & inclusion, which are values we will always stand up for.

“It is disappointing that our players are put in a position where they face being punished for supporting equal human rights.”

Lily Paterson, 25, from Hampshire, who is transgender, said: “I just feel let down to be honest. I’ve come to support England at one of my local pubs.

“I’ve had people stare, judge and make jokes about me… from the moment I stepped in, I had stares and all sorts. It’s very difficult.

“The armband means so much, but not to wear it is disappointing. England should have made a stand, football is for all. And a yellow card seems like a small price to pay for LGBTQ+ rights.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We share the FA’s frustration with Fifa’s decision on this which puts players in a very difficult position.

“It is, ultimately, a decision for the FA.

“On LGBT rights more broadly, clearly Qatar’s policies are not those of the UK Government and not ones we would endorse.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup.The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government."Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men's soccer matches as well as Iran's confrontational...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo and Netherlands fizzle out to leave major World Cup question

First the Netherlands released Cody Gakpo, then Cody Gakpo unleashed a warning to the World Cup. But perhaps the fastest goal of the tournament so far came too soon, both for the Netherlands and for Gakpo, even if the ferocious strike was a clear example of his exciting talent. By six minutes, Gakpo had fired the Netherlands towards the last 16 but by 60, he and they had become far too quiet, far too passive.There is, clearly, much more work to do before Gakpo can truly declare himself to the World Cup as a forward capable of dragging this...
The Independent

Energetic Ecuador bite back to deny underwhelming Netherlands

This was a bump in the road on Louis van Gaal’s farewell tour. The 71-year-old’s retirement should still be postponed for a week or two but, when the Netherlands had the chance to become the first team to book their place in the knockout stages, they encountered resistance in an unheralded but excellent Ecuador side. The Dutch lost a lead and their way, were outshot by a huge margin – 14-2 – and could count themselves fortunate they were not outscored. After the recent love-in for Van Gaal, this was a reminder he can oversee some ponderous, tedious football...
The Independent

Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty

Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James. But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end...
The Independent

Jude Bellingham: England fans’ favourite lighting up World Cup

He started. He scored. He got serenaded.All in all, a pretty good World Cup debut for 19-year-old Jude Bellingham.The England midfielder, who hadn't even made his professional debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago, scored the first goal in Monday’s 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium.And it was his first goal for England."No better place to do it," said England captain Harry Kane, who was the leading scorer at the tournament four years ago when the team reached the semifinals.The England fans who made their way to the first World Cup in...
The Independent

Sky News reporter mistakenly asks Wales fans about World Cup ‘win’

A Sky News reporter’s interview with Wales fans backfired after he asked them about their ‘win’ following the Dragons’ 2-0 loss to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday, 25 November.Alistair Bunkall apologised after the mistake, and asked another fan about his reaction to the loss, receiving a blunt response.“Apologies for the language,” he said quickly as he moved on to find other fans.Wales will need to beat England in next Tuesday’s game in order to secure their place in the last 16.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandChancellor admits the government made ‘some mistakes’ with mini-BudgetKherson withdrawal ‘beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
The Independent

Hapless hosts Qatar make unwanted World Cup history with early exit

Qatar waited 12 years to host the World Cup, but it has taken just six days for the host country to be knocked out. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal left Qatar at the mercy of the Netherlands, and the Dutch’s draw with Ecuador consigned them to some unwanted World Cup history. They are now the first World Cup hosts to be knocked out after only two matches.Qatar, though, did score a goal and offered much more fight in the second half than they did in their opening defeat to Ecuador. Mohammed Muntari produced the historic moment of Qatar’s first...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Valencia equaliser earns draw

Ecuador’s “superman” captain Enner Valencia led a feisty fightback as the South Americans drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in Group A to keep both teams in pole position for reaching the last 16 while ending Qatar’s chances of qualifying.Valencia, 33, tapped in his third goal of the tournament from a rebound in the second half after Cody Gakpo had put the Dutch ahead in the sixth minute with a sizzling shot in a result that advanced both sides to four points.Hosts Qatar lost their second successive game at their debut World Cup earlier on Friday to Senegal. The African...
The Independent

England’s route to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITV

The World Cup 2022 is here and, while off the pitch controversy continues to reign and the headline-makers continue to be the host nation’s late changes to rules, on the pitch there will still be millions who tune in for games.In the UK, every single match will be shown free-to-air across either BBC or ITV, with both broadcasters now having announced their line-ups of pundits, analysts and commentators - which in itself is always a tournament talking point.Here’s everything you need to know to watch every game, with updates to come for the knock-out phase in Qatar.Where BBC is listed...
The Independent

Group B: World Cup teams, fixtures and venues 2022

The World Cup begins on 20 November when host nation Qatar face Ecuador to kick off the first ever winter edition of the biggest tournament in football. 32 teams from across the globe will compete to feature in the climactic final on 18 December.The defending champions are France, but England are tipped as one of the favourites to bring the trophy back from Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s men will start the tournament in Group B alongside an experienced Iran side, the optimistic USA, and Wales who are competing in the tournament for the first time in 64 years.From Group B only...
The Independent

EU weighs plans to ease France, Italy migrant tensions

European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea.In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark.It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have so far arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean, chiefly from Libya and Tunisia - an increase of almost 50%...
The Independent

Maradona remembered and Rooney’s message to England – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here are some of the best examples from November 25.FootballGone but not forgotten.Remembering the great Diego Maradona, who sadly passed away two years ago today.You are always in our thoughts, Diego 💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZI5LCYhaKD— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 20221960-♾Siempre azul y oro.#DiegoEterno pic.twitter.com/6fgn0qzIPT— Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) November 25, 2022IncantoEstroGenio𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/3vZrrHWItJ— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2022❤️ Forever United. Today we spare a special thought for George Best and Bill Foulkes, who passed away on this day in 2005 and 2013 respectively. pic.twitter.com/tpeSLsv0KS—...
The Independent

The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

Every Friday our chief football writer Miguel Delaney sends out his Reading the Game newsletter, packed full with all the latest football news, anaylsis and insight from behind the scenes of the game. The free newsletter also includes a quiz which Miguel painstakingly compiles each week to ensure it is as testing as he can make it.Answers to these quizzes are now being housed here in this article, so please make sure you bookmark this page and - if you aren’t already - then most importantly please sign up to the newsletter for free by clicking here.The answers will...
The Independent

England vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match

England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Welsh collapse after Hennessey red

Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales.Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off late in the match, looked to have survived the Iranian onslaught in their Group B encounter at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, before substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the net and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win with seconds left.Iran had come out fighting in the second half and hit the post twice in a matter of...
The Independent

The Independent

936K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy