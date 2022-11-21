ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

mynews13.com

Hundreds of Orlando volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for hurricane survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks but also to give back. On Thursday morning, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Church of Latter Day Saints packed Thanksgiving meals into boxes for people without the means of obtaining their own ingredients, including survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
ORLANDO, FL
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Orlando cathedral musician hopes Giving Tuesday will help damaged organ

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now that Thanksgiving is here, that means Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. Started back in 2012 in New York City, Giving Tuesday started as a movement to encourage radical generosity. Now it is an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to people and organizations in their own communities that need a helping hand.
ORLANDO, FL
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
UCF students volunteer to raise future service animals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Through a volunteer program at the University of Central Florida, students are raising puppies to go on to work as service animals. The program, called Service Dog Training and Education Program (STEP), partners with the national non-profit Canine Companions to raise the dogs. What You Need...
ORLANDO, FL
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
New Kennedy Space Center show to feature Peanuts gang

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has recruited Snoopy and the Peanuts gang for a new educational experience. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is adding a new show in 2023. "All Systems Are Go" will feature Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. The characters will narrate the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast

Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL

