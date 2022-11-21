Read full article on original website
Related
How SBLive Arkansas’ Power 25 high school football teams fared Friday
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land Here’s how the Top 25 Arkansas high school football teams fared in Week 13. 1. Bryant (11-0) beat Conway 42-21 It was all Bryant once again in the second meeting between the two programs in three weeks as the Hornets led 35-5 at halftime and ...
Social media's reactions to Florida's 45-38 loss to Florida State
The Florida Gators fell to the Florid State Seminoles, 45-38, in a special Black Friday edition of their annual rivalry. The game was electric, and one of the best editions of the rivalry in recent history. The first half started off back and forth, with the Gators and Seminoles exchanging...
Scorebook Live
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, hauls in crucial touchdown grab against Mater Dei
Playmakers make plays. In the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship Friday night at the Rose Bowl, St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher hauled in a touchdown grab, showing off his versatility. With No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 4 St. John Bosco tied 7-7 with 11:12 left in the third quarter, the ...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Portland State
"Adequate at best. We guarded well at times and we guarded very poorly at times. It was sporadic. They do a really good job of spreading you and driving you. I was pretty disappointed in our upperclassmen - they didn't really respond." How to improve the turnover numbers. "I'm going...
Comments / 0