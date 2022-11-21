Read full article on original website
Queen ‘battled illness’ in final months of life, new book claims
Queen Elizabeth II was “battling” serious illness in the last few months before her death, according to a new biography.Alhough the Queen’s official cause of death is listed as old age, Gyles Brandreth, a friend of Prince Philip, has claimed Her Majesty in fact succumbed to a rare form of bone marrow cancer.Mr Brandreth’s claims have been revealed in a new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, in which he writes: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we...
BBC
Shetland announces Ashley Jensen as new lead
The BBC's award-winning murder mystery drama Shetland will have a new lead actor when it returns next year. Ashley Jensen will star as DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working for the Met in London. The Scottish actor takes on the lead...
