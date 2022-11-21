Love is Blind's Raven and SK confirm split amid cheating rumors

Love might not be blind after all – but for Raven and SK, it is dead.

That’s right, reality TV fans, Love Is Blind season 3 couple Raven Ross and Sikiri SK Alagbada have confirmed their breakup following a weekend of speculation that something had happened between the pair.

The rumors about possible heartache between the pair started swirling after Raven removed all photographs of her and SK from her Instagram page.

And now, less than two weeks after the seemingly love struck couple confirmed they were still together during the Love Is Blind reunion episode, the pair released a joint statement on their Instagram Stories confirming they had broken up.

The breakup announcement read, "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

"Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

(Image credit: pilatesbodyraven/Instagram)

The statement comes following unconfirmed speculation that SK had cheated on Raven.

Rumors of SK cheating started when a TikTok user named Hannah Beth posted a video alleging that the data engineer had been dating her even while taking part on the show.

In her TikTok video, Hannah posted screenshots of messages which she claimed were between her and SK, as well as alleged selfies of them during their travels together. She even went as far as claiming that SK had told her that he only appeared on Netflix’s hit dating show “just for [money]” and that he and Raven were “friends only.”

SK has not responded to any of Hannah’s claims.

Raven and SK met during the third season of Love Is Blind and got engaged after a number of dates in the pods.

Despite a few bumps in the road, they made it all the way down the aisle. However, at the wedding ceremony SK said "I do not" to marrying Raven.

They later revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion that they were in a long distance relationship whilst SK was studying for his masters degree in California, and Raven remained in Dallas, Texas.

Most recently, before wiping their social media of any sign of the other, SK posted a sweet photo of he and Raven. The picture showed the couple embracing, with a sweet caption reading, “The path that led me to you is one less travelled. Some can say one never travelled. Finding you in the most unexpected way will never make sense to everyone, and that’s OK. Our love is patient, intentional and fun. Just how we like it.”