WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
WIS-TV
Tigers hungry for Gamecocks: 2022 Palmetto Bowl showdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tigers are hungry for the Gamecocks, Clemson says they’re aiming for an eighth straight win over USC. The game is set for Saturday at Memorial Stadium, kickoff is at noon. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said, “Our regular season is over, if you will.”...
WIS-TV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WIS-TV
Inflation, turkey trouble eating into Midlands families’ Thanksgiving budgets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation is eating into some Midlands families’ Thanksgiving budgets this fall. According to a new survey from the American Farm Bureau Association, a Thanksgiving feast with a dozen of the holiday’s staples, including turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, will cost 20 percent more than it did in 2021.
WIS-TV
Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat. The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election. Tuesday’s runoff results...
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
WIS-TV
Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
WIS-TV
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Declan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Guitars for vets local chapter prepares for inaugural concert
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guitars for vets in Columbia is gearing up for its inaugural fundraiser in South Carolina to provide guitars and guitar lessons for veterans dealing with PTSD and other concerns. The local chapter is partnering with an animal shelter to not only assist shelters with funds but...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is not only a day we get to spend with our family and loved ones but a day we get to eat a great deal of our favorite foods, but what are the cons of stuffing your face on turkey day?. Board-certified colorectal and general...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early storms possible on Sunday after a mainly sunny Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will move out overnight allowing for more sunshine into Saturday! However, rain showers with the potential for t-storms will be the case as we roll on into Sunday morning. Luckily, this will all be clearing out by the later phases of Sunday afternoon. FIRST ALERT...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A drier Thanksgiving leads to heavier rain showers tomorrow morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A happy Thanksgiving all! Today looks to be on the drier side, just with cloudier conditions. Showers arrive on Black Friday with heavy rainfall potential for the morning, tapering off into the afternoon. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Our Thanksgiving forecast will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs...
WIS-TV
Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving
WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
WIS-TV
LR5 students create new light display for Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Center for Advanced Technical Studies and the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission have partnered together to create a new display. The four-frame display is for the annual Holiday Lights on the River event at Saluda Shoals Park. “My job as a designer is to take other...
WIS-TV
‘It does my heart good:’ Columbia churches partner to serve Thanksgiving meals, provide fellowship to those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the thirty-second year, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia opened its doors to those in need on Thanksgiving and provided a hot meal to hundreds. The event, renamed this year as the Robert Keeder Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner is jointly hosted by St. Peter’s and...
WIS-TV
Salvation Army of the Midlands confident it can reach $300k Red Kettle campaign fundraising goal despite bell-ringer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For decades, the sound of bells echoing at Midlands storefronts through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has signified hope and healing for those most in need. But the long-heard tolling bell could ring silent this year at some locations, as there is a shortage...
WIS-TV
Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
WIS-TV
Serve and Connect, other local agencies partner together to deliver hot meals for Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is in the giving spirit. Local agencies including the Columbia Police Department and South Carolina DHEC partnered with Serve and Connect to hand out food to people across the metro area. It’s the first time Serve and Connect, and other local agencies...
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
