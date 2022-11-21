ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Tigers hungry for Gamecocks: 2022 Palmetto Bowl showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tigers are hungry for the Gamecocks, Clemson says they’re aiming for an eighth straight win over USC. The game is set for Saturday at Memorial Stadium, kickoff is at noon. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said, “Our regular season is over, if you will.”...
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat. The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election. Tuesday’s runoff results...
SALUDA, SC
WIS-TV

Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving. The USGS reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter five miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface. Notice a...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!. Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is not only a day we get to spend with our family and loved ones but a day we get to eat a great deal of our favorite foods, but what are the cons of stuffing your face on turkey day?. Board-certified colorectal and general...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving

WARD, S.C. (WIS) -A fire on Thanksgiving damaged a rendering plant in Saluda County. Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing said first responders were at the scene on Nov. 24 at around 2:15 p.m. at Valley Proteins, located at 271 Valpro Rd. Downing said the fire began in a cooking unit but quickly spread to much of the building.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Viral video shows random attack on CPD officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Police Officer is back on the job after what CPD is calling a random attack while off-duty. The incident happened Thursday morning around 11 A.M. on the 4600 block of Devine street near Garner’s Ferry Road. The altercation started shortly after the officer pulled up next to the suspect at a red light.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC

