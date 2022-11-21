Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eunice News
Birth Announcements
Olivia Briscoe Meghan and Ethan Briscoe of Eunice announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Sage Briscoe, born at Acadian Medical Center on Nov. 1 weighing 7 pounds and 9.4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Chas and David Crader of Eunice, and Gino Guillory of Eunice. Paternal grandparents are Nell and Michael Briscoe of Eunice. She was welcomed home by Brantley Briscoe and her pet dogs Rocky,…
Eunice News
Noel shopping spree winners
Charley Hebert of Eunice and Krista Stelly of Ville Platte were winners of the Noel on the Prairie Holiday Shopping Spree drawing held Nov 17. Each won a shopping spree valued $1375 to be used at the 39 participating local merchants. (Submitted photos)
Eunice News
Turkey winners announced
The Eunice News Thanksgiving Turkey Giveway had 19 turkeys given away. Vouchers can be picked up at the Eunice News from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Vouchers are to be redeemed at Champagne’s by noon Dec. 6. Shirley Bertrand - EB Feucht & Son. Jackie Thibodeaux - The Eunice News. Lisa Fruge - Advanced Health & Sould. Roy Janice - Gatti’s Pizza. Tonya Miller - Craig’s…
Eunice News
Acadia Parish school system retains B rating
Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state’s overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year and the same score schools and districts registered in 2019. “There is reason to be pleased with that…
Eunice News
3 more amendments on Dec. 10 ballot
Early voting Saturday includes the runoff for Eunice alderwoman in Ward 2. Incumbent Germaine Simpson is challenged by Jacqueline “JuJu” Valare. Vallare won 36% of the vote and Simpson had 33% in the Nov. 8 election. Voters here also face three proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution in the Dec. 10 election. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election continues through Dec. 3, excluding…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Dominique Trotter, 18, 10000 block of Lawler Highway, Lawtell. Domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Senetra Janea Bryant, 24, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Cory Edwards, 32, 700 block of John F. Kennedy Drive,…
Eunice News
St. Ed’s lands nine on All-District team
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor In an historic season for St. Edmund volleyball, the Lady Jays placed nine players on the Div. V, All-District 2 team. St. Edmund senior Ellie Manuel was named Co-MVP along with Northside Christian’s Kailey Meaux. St. Edmund’s Barry Manuel and Rachel Meaux from Northside Christian shared district Coach of the Year honors. No. 14 St. Edmund (19-9, 5-1) won its first…
Comments / 0