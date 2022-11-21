Food is a vital aspect for every human. What happens when you don’t eat anything for over 70 years?. An Indian monk by the name of Prahlad Jani, commonly known as Mataji or Chunriwala Mataji (13 August 1929 – 26 May 2020), claimed to have gone without food and water since 1940. He said that the goddess Amba had kept him alive. The results of the investigations into him, however, were kept secret and not made public by the authorities. Many have questioned the validity of the results. In addition, he’s appeared in the media and in public frequently.

