Pittsburgh Weather: Very cold temperatures begin week, but thaw looking likely for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures over the weekend definitely kept the turkeys frozen, but the forecast is looking like a bit of a thaw before the holiday.

Daily average High: 49 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:14 Sunset: 4:59

Today: Mostly sunny. Morning lows in the teens with highs in the low 40s. Breezy this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Seasonal weather should be expected for this week. Highs will be back in the 50s as soon as Wednesday with the rest of the week looking at slightly above-average temperatures.

Put on the layers for Monday's morning commute, but more seasonal temperatures are coming up with some of the busiest travel days of the year coming up this week.

We will be dry through Thanksgiving with the next rain chance coming Friday afternoon.

Interestingly enough, if you are traveling and hoping not to travel at night, starting today sunsets will be occurring before 5 p.m. all the way through Dec. 26.

This morning, we are seeing the coldest weather yet this season with morning lows dipping well below 20 degrees. Pittsburgh should bottom out around 17 degrees, with highs in the low 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and the only issue will be some fairly strong wind speeds this afternoon that will make it feel like we are in the low 30s for temperatures. Winds peak this afternoon at around 15 mph. They will be coming in out of the south-southwest.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Those southerly winds will start to push temperatures up with warm air advection taking place through Sunday. This means a slow tick-up of temperatures.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 40s. We should see low 50s for temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has us hitting the upper 50s with a couple of places potentially hitting the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

There is some uncertainty with the end-of-the-week forecast. The more reliable long-range model (GFS) has rain on Friday afternoon and then another round of rain on Sunday. The Euro model has rain arriving on Friday and sticking around through Saturday, but most of Friday dry.

There are some issues already that Smiley is seeing with the Euro that say it is likely the one that is "off" in this case.

We are still a couple of days off from the weekend, so we will watch as data will become more consistent the closer to the weekend we get.

