ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Very cold temperatures begin week, but thaw looking likely for Thanksgiving

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KkYV_0jIWULhh00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/21) 03:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures over the weekend definitely kept the turkeys frozen, but the forecast is looking like a bit of a thaw before the holiday.

Daily average High: 49  Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:14 Sunset: 4:59

Today: Mostly sunny. Morning lows in the teens with highs in the low 40s. Breezy this afternoon.
Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.
Aware: Seasonal weather should be expected for this week. Highs will be back in the 50s as soon as Wednesday with the rest of the week looking at slightly above-average temperatures.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Put on the layers for Monday's morning commute, but more seasonal temperatures are coming up with some of the busiest travel days of the year coming up this week.

We will be dry through Thanksgiving with the next rain chance coming Friday afternoon.

Interestingly enough, if you are traveling and hoping not to travel at night, starting today sunsets will be occurring before 5 p.m. all the way through Dec. 26.

This morning, we are seeing the coldest weather yet this season with morning lows dipping well below 20 degrees.  Pittsburgh should bottom out around 17 degrees, with highs in the low 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and the only issue will be some fairly strong wind speeds this afternoon that will make it feel like we are in the low 30s for temperatures. Winds peak this afternoon at around 15 mph.  They will be coming in out of the south-southwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LQ0I_0jIWULhh00
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Those southerly winds will start to push temperatures up with warm air advection taking place through Sunday.  This means a slow tick-up of temperatures.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 40s. We should see low 50s for temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2JZZ_0jIWULhh00
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has us hitting the upper 50s with a couple of places potentially hitting the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

There is some uncertainty with the end-of-the-week forecast.  The more reliable long-range model (GFS) has rain on Friday afternoon and then another round of rain on Sunday. The Euro model has rain arriving on Friday and sticking around through Saturday, but most of Friday dry.

There are some issues already that Smiley is seeing with the Euro that say it is likely the one that is "off" in this case.

We are still a couple of days off from the weekend, so we will watch as data will become more consistent the closer to the weekend we get.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain gives way to cooler afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most of the rain for the day is likely going to be over by the time you read this. Rain totals of around a tenth to fifteen-hundredths of an inch are expected this morning as a mid-level low slide through. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMorning temperatures are hovering near 50 degrees and we will remain in the mid to upper 40s through noon. Data shows us warming up to the low 50s just ahead of a quick blast of cooler air that will slide through dropping temperatures quickly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry Thanksgiving Day gives way to overnight rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to another Thanksgiving and the weather is going to really hold up for perhaps a post-turkey feast walk with the dogs.  They'd like that. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosHighs today should be back in the 50s.  I am going to bump the highs to 56 for Pittsburgh for today.  We hit a high of 55 yesterday and we should be right there or slightly warmer.  The big difference today is the arrival of high clouds for the afternoon.  I will call it partly cloudy for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The pleasant stretch of weather continues today with highs back in the 50s.  Now yesterday we did actually hit 50 degrees, so today would be the second day in a row with temps in the 50s. Winds today will be fairly light; coming in out of the southwest at around 5mph. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMorning temps are hovering near the freezing mark with noon temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s. Sunset is at 4:58 p.m. today. Thanksgiving Day will be dry but we will see a return...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny skies and dry weather as Thanksgiving nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It could be a while before Pittsburgh sees its next snow.Daily average High: 48  Low: 33Sunrise: 7:14 Sunset: 4:59Today: Mostly sunny. Today won't be nearly as cold as yesterday with morning lows near 30 and highs nearing 50°.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.Aware: Temperatures return to near average today.  This more comfortable weather will be in place for the next week with temperatures overall slightly above the seasonal average.Oftentimes, we use the 1000mb-500mb thickness value as a hard cutoff for where the snow line may be set up. Anything less than 540 is said to be in the range...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday. P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pizza Parma gives away 90 pizzas for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local pizza chain gave away ninety free pizzas for Thanksgiving.Pizza Parma says they were prepared to give away up to 150 pizzas to make sure no one goes without food this holiday season.The company says they do this for every major holiday at their locations in Downtown Pittsburgh and in Shadyside.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Code Orange air quality day issued for Liberty-Clairton area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area Thursday.A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion with light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the DEP said. It'll be the second day in a row with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people with a Code Orange day already in effect for Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue on Wednesday. The DEP recommends young children, older people and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help cut back on pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding open burning and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment. 
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Small Business Saturday a boom to local shops this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are you shopped out yet?  Experts say not likely. Small Business Saturday, according to one survey, is more popular than Black Friday, and that's good news for our many neighborhood stores that urge you to shop local."Small Business Saturday is popular because there's this patriotic and civic duty associated with supporting local businesses and maybe rounding up some friends and family and hitting the stores," says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate.com that conducts surveys of consumers.The latest survey found Small Business Saturday second to Cyber Monday and leading Black Friday in popularity.Christie Neff, who owns...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter recovering after apartment fire along Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while responding to an apartment fire in Squirrel Hill.The flames sparked at an apartment building along Murray Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on ThursdayIt's believed the fire started in a kitchen."It's the one apartment that's damaged," said Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Brian Kokkila. "I do not believe there was much water damage at all. There is some smoke damage, but it's all really been contained to that one apartment."Residents were evacuated while crews got things under control. The occupant of the apartment was treated at the scene. Both that person and the firefighter are expected to be okay. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Salem Township Teenager and her dog 'Boozer' take home Best In Show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – For many people, football takes center stage on Thanksgiving Day, but one local family had their eyes glued to the National Dog Show, hoping to get a glimpse of 15-year-old Natalia Backos. This past weekend, the Salem Township Teenager was out at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia with her seven-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, Boozer. Boozer took home the win at "Best In Show" for the breed and those honors got him some time in the big group ring during the broadcast of the show. They didn't get a big individual cut, just a little bit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Co. man sets up Thanksgiving giveaway at Shaw Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Beaver County man is giving back in a big way this Thanksgiving season.Boxes of food were left under a Christmas tree at a gazebo in Shaw Park in Beaver.Joey Wilson left the items behind for anyone in need to pick up and use this holiday season.Wilson says he was without a home for years and knows firsthand how a little bit can go a long way.Some of the items left include canned goods, frozen turkey dinners, and instant mashed potatoes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shopping habits over Thanksgiving weekend are changing, survey says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving weekend used to kick off the holiday shopping season with big sales on Black Friday.But as KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, peoples' shopping habits have changed a great deal in the last decade.Remember the old days? Well, not that long ago when hundreds would line up very early on the Friday morning after Thanksgiving to rush into some retail store for highly discounted products to kick off their Christmas shopping. It's not so true today."This has become maybe more of the midpoint of the holiday season, not the kickoff that it used to be. A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Retailers ready for customers shopping for Black Friday deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the big day you've been waiting for, so get ready to shop 'til you drop!Black Friday used to be the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, but now, with the rise in online shopping, it is more the mid-way point.And while camping out in front of stores on Thanksgiving night for "Doorbuster" sales may be dying off or all together extinct, that shouldn't stop bargain hunters, who will still be searching today and for the rest of the season for that certain gift at that certain price."So, this is a great time of year to buy small electronics like headphones, televisions of course are a big deal this time of year, and even things like clothing, so a lot of items that make great gifts," said Sara Rathner, NerdWallet's Personal Finance ExpertStores are expected to have a surplus this year of backlogged goods from last year, so be adaptable and plana head.While inflation means you may be paying more for the items you want, it doesn't mean that deals aren't out there. For KDKA's extensive Black Friday Shopping Guide, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Safety tips for cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those entrusted with the task of preparing it, the Thanksgiving turkey is more than likely thawing in the kitchen already.But to keep your friends and family fed and healthy this holiday, the USDA is offering some helpful tips. It's reminding people to keep their turkey out of the danger zone by not leaving it out on the kitchen counter to thaw.According to the USDA, the microwave will also do. So will cold water if the turkey stays in its original packaging and the water is changed every 30 minutes. But thawing the turkey in the refrigerator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3.  However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy