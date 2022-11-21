Read full article on original website
Related
Pat Dooley's Six Pack: Quick reactions to Florida's narrow loss to FSU
It was not a game for anybody who likes defense. Florida and Florida State played the highest-scoring game in the history of the series and Florida’s defense — in the end — was just not good enough to get the stops necessary. FSU won 45-38 and was just short of 500 yards of total offense (497).
PHOTOS: Highlights from Gators' season-ending loss to Seminoles
Florida football ended the 2022 regular season campaign with a well-fought loss to its in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday night. Both teams brought their best efforts to the grueling gridiron grind, contributing to the largest combined score in the history...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Portland State
"Adequate at best. We guarded well at times and we guarded very poorly at times. It was sporadic. They do a really good job of spreading you and driving you. I was pretty disappointed in our upperclassmen - they didn't really respond." How to improve the turnover numbers. "I'm going...
Green has 30 points, Rockets rally to beat Hawks 128-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points, Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 each and the Houston Rockets overcame a 15-point second half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday night. “There is a maturity that comes with every experience that we have,” coach Stephen Silas said. “But to go through everything that we went through in this game and get down and fight back shows not only maturity, but also shows character.” The Rockets (4-14) got a rare win in this tough season despite huge nights from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had a season-high 44 and Murray set career highs with 39 points and eight 3-pointers in a game where big man Clint Capela didn’t play. Green made four quick points to put the Rockets up 118-117 with about two minutes to go. Garrison Mathews grabbed a steal after that and made two free throws after he was fouled on the other end.
Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks knock off Cavs 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night.
How SBLive Arkansas’ Power 25 high school football teams fared Friday
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land Here’s how the Top 25 Arkansas high school football teams fared in Week 13. 1. Bryant (11-0) beat Conway 42-21 It was all Bryant once again in the second meeting between the two programs in three weeks as the Hornets led 35-5 at halftime and ...
Boys high school basketball: Koester hits late 3 to lift Toledo Christian
Karter Koester hit his only 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and host Toledo Christian hung on to defeat Stryker 46-44 on Friday night in the first game of the season for both teams. Conye Gaston led Toledo Christian with 20 points, while Xandyr Hesson scored 10. Elijah Juillard led Stryker with 12 points. PERRYSBURG 87, BEAVERCREEK 63
Aronne Herring's school record sends New Bern football to rout in 4A East regional semifinals
Last week, New Bern senior running back Aronne Herring moved into third all-time in rushing at program history. On Friday night, he found his own place in the Bears' football record book. ...
Comments / 0