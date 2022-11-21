Georgia still has plenty to hate about Georgia Tech: Hate Week Show

Maybe you think the Georgia – Georgia Tech rivalry lost its luster. Other than the golden glint of the Ramblin Wreck, I think you have plenty of evidence to prop up your case.

But here’s my case, respectfully:

Georgia still has plenty to hate about Georgia Tech.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate doesn’t change just because the Dawgs are elite and Tech is Tech.

The Jackets just beat #13 North Carolina in its own house.

Kirby Smart must be thrilled.

Without that attention-grabber, Georgia is at higher risk of a textbook noon-kick, overlook-the-opponent-before-the-SEC Championship letdown.

But an undefeated regular season is on the line. No time to let up now. Especially not against Georgia Tech.

The Georgia Show doesn’t let up just because the Dawgs swept their SEC slate before an obligatory butt-kicking against Georgia Tech.

As always, we summed up the weekend’s action and looked ahead to the upcoming game week live on our YouTube channel.

Those who missed it can catch the replay there, as well as on the Apple and Spotify podcast platforms.

One last look back at Georgia – Kentucky…

After resting on it, our reactions across the DawgsHQ board had one common thread:

A win’s a win.

Kirby Smart plays his vest close to his cards, and that’s what Georgia did at Kentucky.

For better or worse, the Dawgs are fine to adapt to any fighting style their opponents present them.

Kentucky wanted to fight in a phone booth and shrink Georgia’s time of possession. The Wildcats did their best, and Georgia left some touchdowns off the board that became field goals – and a turnover on downs – instead.

Yes, Georgia won, and that’s the most important thing.

But this staff fully understands if you’re frustrated about the short yardage stuff.

Kirby Smart is, too.

Which College Football Playoff matchup would give Georgia the biggest problem?

I know I said Georgia shouldn’t look past Georgia Tech.

We did, though.

I asked our crew which potential CFP matchup (semis or National Championship) would give Georgia the biggest headache.

The panel found itself split between two clear choices.

That’s what we call a ‘tease’ in the biz. You’ll have to watch or listen to get the picture on that discussion.

We also shared what’s trending up about College Football and the Dawgs, as well as a massive recruit that suddenly finds himself sniffin’ around Georgia.

But not as much as Georgia Tech’s win over UNC and a potential undefeated season helps Kirby Smart motivate these pups.

That’s something to be thankful for.