University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Nov. 21
Purdue tweets and videos
Quote of the day
“You have a lot that you’re playing for. A lot of people talk about postseason stuff, whether it’s a bowl game or whatever it is. Starting with coach and the players, we preach a one-game season. It’s not that we’re blind and we don’t see it but it’s to make sure we’re locked in.”
– Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell on what’s still at stake
Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A championship there for the taking, Portland and more – GoldandBlack.com
Five Factors: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll – GoldandBlack.com
Jalen Graham taunting penalty traces roots to infamous 1990s Miami teams – GoldandBlack.com
The envelope, please: Week12 awards – GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
First look: Indiana – GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue women beat Indiana State – PurdueSports.com
Purdue sweeps Boilermaker duals – PurdueSports.com
Purdue falls at Nebraska – PurdueSports.com
Ten observations: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Purdue-Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Volleyball wins on Senior Night – PurdueSports.com
GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Purdue-Northwesten – GoldandBlack.com
Defense preserves victory, brings Purdue football on verge of program achievement – JCOnline.com
Men Victorious in 3 More Events, Rally to Win Purdue Invite – PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker birthdays: Nov. 21
Terry Dischinger (1940) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Jim Sylvester (1952) Defensive End, Football
Steve Schlundt (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Robert “Bobby” Williams (1958) RB/DB, Football
Quentin Blakley (1975) Defensive End, Football
Selwyn Lymon (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Comments / 0