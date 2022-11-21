Take a bow: The On3 players of the week for Week 12

USC QB Caleb Williams piled up a career-high 503 yards of total offense and accounted for three TDs in the Trojans’ wild win over UCLA. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Each week, we pick players of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week.

Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.

ACC

Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

The buzz:

Syracuse went into the game against the Demon Deacons with one of the top-10 passing defenses in the nation and having allowed just 10 TD passes. But the Orange couldn’t stop Perry, who had 10 receptions for 119 yards and a career-high three TDs in a 45-35 win. It was his second game this season and the third of his career with double-digit receptions. In addition, it was his fourth 100-yard outing this season and the 11th in the past two seasons. He now is tied for sixth nationally with 10 TD receptions.

Big Ten

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

The buzz:

Minnesota fell 13-10 to Iowa, but Ibrahim certainly did his part for the Golden Gophers. He had 39 carries for a career-high 263 yards and a TD. His yardage total was 65.9 percent of the Gophers’ total yardage. Going into the game, just three teams had rushed for 100 yards on Iowa. Ibrahim averaged 6.7 yards per carry – more than double the 2.55 yards per rush Iowa had allowed in its first 10 games. Ibrahim rushed for 14 yards in the first quarter, 74 in the second, 86 in the third and 89 in the fourth. It was his second 200-yard game of the season and the fifth of his career. Ibrahim now has a streak of 19 consecutive 100-yard games dating to the 2019 season (he missed all but one game last season) and has scored 37 rushing TDs during the streak. He is second in the nation with 1,524 yards and leads with 19 rushing touchdowns.

Big 12

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

The buzz:

One week after one of the worst games of his career (29 yards on 12 carries in a loss to TCU), Robinson turned in a career-high performance in a 55-14 demolition of Kansas. Robinson rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in helping the Longhorns gain revenge for last season’s loss to the Jayhawks. It was his second 200-yard game of the season and the third of his career; his previous career-high was 216 yards vs. TCU in 2021. He had rushed for three TDs three times.

Pac-12

USC QB Caleb Williams

The buzz:

Williams had maybe the best game of his career in guiding USC to an epic 48-45 win over UCLA. Williams had a career-high 503 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns. He was 32-of-43 for 470 yards and two touchdowns in the air. At one point, he guided USC to scores on eight of nine drives; the lone drive without a score ended in a missed field goal. Williams had 301 yards of offense in the first half. It was the third 400-yard passing game of his career and his second in four weeks. His previous high in total offense was 438 in a loss to Utah on October 15.

SEC

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

The buzz:

Rattler and the Gamecocks rolled up 606 yards and shocked Tennessee 63-38. Rattler was 30-of-37 for 438 yards and six touchdowns; the 30 completions tied a career-high he had twice at Oklahoma, while the yardage and TD totals were career-highs. Rattler threw three TD passes in the first quarter, another in the second and the final two in the fourth. He completed 13 of his first 14 passes and was 15-of-20 for 265 yards and the four touchdowns in the first half. The first-half yardage total was more than he had in nine games this season, and he came into the game having thrown just eight TD passes.

Group of 5

Navy LB John Marshall

The buzz:

Marshall was a big reason Navy shut down UCF’s high-powered offenses in a 17-14 stunner. The Midshipmen held the Knights to 314 yards of total offense and to less than half of their scoring average (UCF came in averaging 35.9 points per game). Marshall led Navy with 10 tackles and had a school-record four sacks and a forced fumble. He now has a school single-season record 10.5 sacks and is fourth nationally with 18.5 tackles for loss. Marshall was a high school teammate of Caleb Williams at Gonzaga College Prep in Washington, D.C., and caught a game-winning “Hail Mary” from Williams to beat DeMatha Catholic in the 2018 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game.