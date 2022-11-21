ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Where Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer ranks among all FBS TEs per PFF

By Tyler Horka
 4 days ago
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. (Photo by Chad Weaver/BGI)

Pro Football Focus is not the end all, be all for determining which players are the best at their respective positions. But love it or hate it, it’s a solid analytical indicator. And the metrics are in Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer’s favor in 2022.

Mayer has been stellar his entire career. This year has been no different. Where it does differ from last year’s campaign, however, is with how well he has graded out in PFF’s system. He currently owns the No. 3 overall spot for offensive grades among FBS tight ends. At the end of 2021, when he had 71 catches for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns, he ranked No. 16 among all FBS tight ends.

Mayer has upped his season-long PFF grade from 82.8 a year ago to 91.1 this season. The kicker? the two tight ends ahead of him are both parts of triple-option offenses; Air Force’s Kyle Patterson (92.2) and Army’s Joshua Lingenfelter (92.0). Patterson has 3 catches for 32 yards and 0 TDs. Lingenfelter has 2 catches for 61 yards and 0 TDs.

Mayer has 59 catches for 711 yards and 7 TDs. All of those statistics rank No. 2 in the FBS among tight ends. No FBS tight end has been targeted more times than Mayer (92). Mayer’s run-blocking grade of 80.2 ranks 18th nationally among tight ends. Last year, his mark of 67.1 slotted him in 139th. The improvement has been night and day.

It could all very well add up to a Mackey Award victory for Mayer.

Notre Dame tweets of the weekend

The Irish women’s soccer team is headed to the Elite Eight.

Nothing like a snow day with your best buds!

Heck of a catch from a former Irish tight end.

Quote of the weekend

Headlines of the weekend

How it happened: Detailed breakdown of Notre Dame beating Boston College (Tyler Horka)

Five thoughts: Notre Dame runs wild and stops run in win over Boston College (Patrick Engel)

How Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame rewrote the script to deliver a no-doubter vs. Boston College (Patrick Engel)

How Notre Dame got back to running game dominance vs. Boston College (Tyler Horka)

Analysis: 3 key quotes after Notre Dame football win over Boston College (Tyler Horka)

Breaking down PFF grades for Notre Dame football in win over Boston College (Tyler Horka)

‘It’s a fun feeling’: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison sparks a turnover deluge with 3 INTs (Patrick Engel)

Notre Dame vs. Boston College snap counts, participation chart (Patrick Engel)

By the numbers: defining stats and figures from Notre Dame’s 44-0 win over Boston College (Steve Downey)

