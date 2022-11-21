ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

South Carolina shifts focus to Clemson after memorable night

By Jack Veltri
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lG7c_0jIWFK8z00
Fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium after South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38. (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Pandemonium ensued when the clock struck zero at Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans poured onto the field after South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night, marking a historic win in Shane Beamer’s tenure.

“There were a bunch of smiling faces in that locker room afterwards,” Beamer said. “I’m still going through text messages on my phone from recruits. It’ll probably be the end of the week before I’m able to get to them all but they were all texting me after the game … and then I had a couple of them facetime me last night at like 1:30 in the morning just wanting to talk and they were excited.”

As Beamer hoped, Gamecock fans showed up. 79,041 people were in attendance, the sixth home sellout of the year.

“I want to certainly thank our fan base for the atmosphere they created last night,” Beamer said. “That was unbelievable.”

Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the 2023 football season for only $10!

With the game now in the rearview mirror, South Carolina turns its attention to in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers are 10-1 and coming off a 40-10 win over Miami.

Clemson has been phenomenal running the football this year. It’s averaging 184.4 yards per game and 4.57 yards per carry. Will Shipley, the team’s go-to running back, is 40 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards on the season. And when quarterback DJ Uiagleli hasn’t found an open receiver, he hasn’t been afraid to move. He’s rushed for 494 yards and six touchdowns.

When the Tigers came to Columbia last season, they dominated in the run game. They ran for 265 yards and three touchdowns, with Shipley having the best night. He accounted for 128 yards and a touchdown. Uiagleli didn’t have to make plays with his arm as he only threw for 99 yards. Clemson won 30-0.

“We’ve got to be a whole lot better at stopping the run,” Beamer said. “And then we got to mix it up coverage-wise. I mean, we can’t just take our DBs and go lock down receivers — we got to mix it up. And we did that last night too with pressures and disguises. This week will be no different.”

Beamer said this is a game he always looks forward to.

“It’s my favorite weekend of the year in college football — all the rivalry games and it’s what makes college football special,” he said.

South Carolina will travel to Memorial Stadium to face No. 7 Clemson at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

Comments / 1

Allbussiness
4d ago

yeah I love the win against Tennessee but to really be looked at as revelant in the sec, it is important to win against Clemson and show that the Tennessee win wasn't just the luck of the Irish.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hwy. 153 – Powdersville

Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 153 Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Three Bridges Road. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded. One lane of Highway 153 was closed until the wreckage was cleared. (Photo by David Rogers)
POWDERSVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
86K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy