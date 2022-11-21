South Carolina shifts focus to Clemson after memorable night

Fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium after South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38. (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Pandemonium ensued when the clock struck zero at Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans poured onto the field after South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night, marking a historic win in Shane Beamer’s tenure.

“There were a bunch of smiling faces in that locker room afterwards,” Beamer said. “I’m still going through text messages on my phone from recruits. It’ll probably be the end of the week before I’m able to get to them all but they were all texting me after the game … and then I had a couple of them facetime me last night at like 1:30 in the morning just wanting to talk and they were excited.”

As Beamer hoped, Gamecock fans showed up. 79,041 people were in attendance, the sixth home sellout of the year.

“I want to certainly thank our fan base for the atmosphere they created last night,” Beamer said. “That was unbelievable.”

Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the 2023 football season for only $10!

With the game now in the rearview mirror, South Carolina turns its attention to in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers are 10-1 and coming off a 40-10 win over Miami.

Clemson has been phenomenal running the football this year. It’s averaging 184.4 yards per game and 4.57 yards per carry. Will Shipley, the team’s go-to running back, is 40 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards on the season. And when quarterback DJ Uiagleli hasn’t found an open receiver, he hasn’t been afraid to move. He’s rushed for 494 yards and six touchdowns.

When the Tigers came to Columbia last season, they dominated in the run game. They ran for 265 yards and three touchdowns, with Shipley having the best night. He accounted for 128 yards and a touchdown. Uiagleli didn’t have to make plays with his arm as he only threw for 99 yards. Clemson won 30-0.

“We’ve got to be a whole lot better at stopping the run,” Beamer said. “And then we got to mix it up coverage-wise. I mean, we can’t just take our DBs and go lock down receivers — we got to mix it up. And we did that last night too with pressures and disguises. This week will be no different.”

Beamer said this is a game he always looks forward to.

“It’s my favorite weekend of the year in college football — all the rivalry games and it’s what makes college football special,” he said.

South Carolina will travel to Memorial Stadium to face No. 7 Clemson at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.