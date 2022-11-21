Read full article on original website
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing
PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors say they have opened a judicial investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. Leading French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the investigation targets President Emmanuel Macron’s bids for election. Le Parisien alleged that the investigation involves campaign links to U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company. The prosecutors’ statement Thursday didn’t cite Macron or his party. It said the investigation is about alleged “inconsistent campaign accounts” and “reduction of accounting items.” An official with the French presidency said it’s up to the justice system to lead investigations “in all independence.” McKinsey did not immediately comment.
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions against three more Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after the death of Mahsa Amini. She’s the 22-year-old woman who died in September while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The Treasury Department says the three officials who are being penalized allegedly assisted in spreading military control over largely Kurdish areas that have “faced a particularly severe security response” since the protests began. The Treasury says Iranians are protesting peacefully “against a regime that denies human rights and fundamental freedoms to its people, especially women and girls.”
Mexico’s domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a downgrade of Mexico’s safety rating, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves had cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities to return to paper forms. The internet outage came almost one month after aviation and transportation authorities were forced to suspend routine medical, physical and licensing exams because the government’s computer systems were hacked. And on May 7, there was a near-miss between two planes at the airport.
Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ program. The court voted against mandatory pre-trial detention for people accused of fraud, smuggling or tax evasion. Because trials can take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being punished with no conviction. Instead, prosecutors will now have to convince judges there are reasons not to release people on their own recognizance. López Obrador has already been railing about corrupt judges and rulings he doesn’t like, and Thursday’s supreme court vote was likely to spark more attacks by the president.
Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Java island early this week has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides. At least 24 people remain missing. The National Search and Rescue Agency says the bodies were recovered in two areas in mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people. Officials say rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.
EU official: Kosovo, Serbia reach a deal on vehicle plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal on a dispute over vehicle number plates, defusing rising tension between the two Western Balkan neighbors. The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, posted in his social media page that Kosovo’s and Serbia’s negotiators “have agreed to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations.” Earlier this week Borrell had failed to convince the two countries’ leaders to do that, raising concerns in Brussels. The EU-backed Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes in the Western Balkans, has been at a virtual standstill for years.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by the countries’ leaders Friday, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return. Before Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources. France is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany, could strain the continent’s grid.
